Events: Oct. 14-20

Intriguing events for the week ahead to be felt, heard and seen. Read on and you’ll learn what we mean…

As we approach Halloween…

Check out spooky and kooky weekend events for the whole family from Cincinnati Museum Center, Cincinnati Zoo and Heritage Village Museum.

Oct. 14, Wednesday

Ric Hordinsky joins concert:nova in virtual performance.

concert:nova, “Travel” | 7:15 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Cutting-edge instrumental ensemble explores the music and culture of Appalachia, featuring music by Charles Ives, with guest artists Ben Sollee, Ric Hordinski, Aprina Johnson and Zac Greenberg, as well as Dick Hague, writer-in-residence at Thomas More University.

concertnova.org

Pianist Frank Huang (Photo by Tina Gutierrez)

Frank Huang, piano – Part I of Odyssey of Dissent | 8:30 p.m. DETAILS: Series of short, thematic recitals by Miami U. faculty member Huang, focusing on the relationship between music and protest. Music of Chopin and Florence Price.

frankhuangpiano.com/concert-programs

Oct. 15, Thursday

The Steele Family

The Carnegie, S•T•E•E•L•E …the One with The Redheads | 7:30 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-957-1940. DETAILS: The Steele Family shares song, laughter, and dance, from Broadway to Hollywood. Repeats Oct. 25. Mask required.

thecarnegie.com

Cincinnati Music & Wellness Coalition, Annual Music & Medicine Conference |7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: First of five virtual one-hour presentations; free registration required. TOPIC: “Music Research Pearls: Insights For Success.” Next up – Tuesday, Oct. 20, “Recreational music making is feasible and enjoyable by older adults.”

musicandwellness.net

Hispanic Chamber Cincinnati, Virtual Gala | 5 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: One-hour event recognizing achievements and leaders, and celebrating the region’s Hispanic community.

hispanicchambercincinnati.com

Ratee Apana, executive director of the Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati

Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati | Virtual. 513-886-5817. DETAILS: Narrative and documentary features and short films from and about India. Nineteen features and 30-plus shorts in four collections. Film guide. Screened until Nov. 1.

iffcincy.com

Playwright Molly Smith Metzler

Memorial Hall, “Resilience” Staged Reading Series | 8 p.m. 1225 Elm St. “Cry It Out,” regional premiere dramedy by Molly Smith Metzler; directed by Leslie Goddard. First-time mothers reckon with boundaries of class, economy, and the impossibility of “having it all.” Also, running in repertoire, “The Story of King Lear,” Oct. 17 & 20.

memorialhallotr.com

Russell Winters, CEO of honoree Tender Mercies

Over-the-Rhine Community Housing, Celebrating Our Beloved Community | 6-7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Honoring “Partner in Building Our Beloved Community Award” recipients: Tender Mercies, Joe Wynn and Fanni Johnson. Emcee: Donald Whitehead, executive director of National Coalition for the Homeless, Emmy award winner and former OTRCH resident. Tickets $75.

weblink.donorperfect.com/HomeWhereOurStoriesBegin

Chris Owens, VP of development for PWC

People Working Cooperatively, Annual Recognition Celebration 2020 | 11 a.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Honoring individuals and organizations who have made an impact on PWC’s mission, and spotlights past year successes.

pwchomerepairs.org/events-1/annual-recognition-celebration-2020

Oct. 16, Friday

Friday East Side art happenings…

René Romero Schuler at Miller Gallery

Art Design Consultants, artist talk | 4 p.m. 2124 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-723-1222. Talk by artist Stacie Seuberling. “Power of Her” exhibit continues through Nov. 6. Virtual exhibit tour adcfineart.com

| 4 p.m. 2124 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-723-1222. Talk by artist Stacie Seuberling. “Power of Her” exhibit continues through Nov. 6. Virtual exhibit tour adcfineart.com The Barn, “The Art We Make” | 5-8 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. Opening reception. Runs through Nov. 1. artatthebarn.org

| 5-8 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. Opening reception. Runs through Nov. 1. artatthebarn.org Gallery 708, open house | 4-7 p.m. 2643 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45208. Co-op gallery open house. gallery-708.com

| 4-7 p.m. 2643 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45208. Co-op gallery open house. gallery-708.com Miller Gallery, René Romero Schuler | 4-7 p.m. 2715 Erie Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-871-4420. Opening reception. millergallery.com

Cindependent Film Fest, “Thrills of Reels” | 8:30 p.m. CampSITE Sculpture Park, Camp Washington. Mobile cinema showing five eerie short films; total program 40 minutes and recommended for ages 8 and above. Also, Sunday, Oct. 18, 7:30 & 8:30 p.m. at Price Hill Will.

cindependentfilmfest.org

Oct. 17, Saturday

City Flea

The City Flea | 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine. Eclectic, curated outdoor arts & crafts market. While shopping, stop by Atlas & Lily’s tent and say Hi to co-publishers Thom & Elizabeth Mariner, whose Lexington-based daughter creates custom woodcrafts.

thecityflea.com

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 65 Roses Gala | 5 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Learn about research updates and hear from a local CF ambassador family, a virtual wine tasting with Tramonte & Sons for individuals who purchase tickets. Plus, a $65,000 challenge. Tickets start at $50.

events.cff.org/65RosesGalaOh

Go Now!

Fairfield Community Arts Center, Benefit Concert: Go Now! | 3 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Go Now! recreates the music of The Moody Blues, featuring 25-year Moody Blues veteran drummer Gordon Marshall. Streams live from Harlequin Theatre in London. Supports the Fairfield Community Arts Center. Tickets: $15

gonowmusic.com/go-now-live-stream-concert-event-usa

JDRF, Bourbon & BowTie Bash | Virtual. DETAILS: Celebrate at-home with bourbon tastings, a four-course meal from Jeff Thomas catering, snacks and coupons from local restaurants and surprises. Tickets $125: includes food delivered to your door by Jeff Thomas Catering, plus party kit.

jdrfbourbon.org

Oct. 18, Sunday

Cincinnati Parks, Circ de Mt. Airy Forest | 1-3 p.m. Mt. Airy Forest. Free, family-friendly auto-based event.

RSVP encouraged.

UC Brain Tumor Center, Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure | Virtual. DETAILS: Put your exercise regimen to good use in supporting brain tumor research. Participate anytime through Oct. 18. Children under 5 are free. Event fee: $10 child, $40 adult.

walkahead.org

Oct. 19, Monday

2019’s 1st Place Morning Team:

Price McLane, Jaime Masters, Todd Block and golf committee member, George Musekamp

Stepping Stones, Annual Golf Classic | 8 a.m. O’Bannon Creek Golf Club, 6842 Oakland Rd., Loveland. DETAILS: Morning flight at 8 a.m.; afternoon flight at 1 p.m. Event chair: Steve Mennen. Food, drinks, hole challenges, raffle prizes. Tickets: $200 for a single and $800 for a foursome.

SteppingStonesGolf.org

Women’s Crisis Center, Toast for Hope | Virtual. DETAILS: Bourbon raffle, silent auction through Friday, Oct. 23. Toast for Hope happy hour at Braxton Covington Rooftop, Oct. 20, 5-7:30 p.m. Donate to your favorite influencer. $1 from select beers donated to WCC. Live music by Chace Saunders. Tickets: $50.

one.bidpal.net/toastforhope2020