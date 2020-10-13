Names in the News: 10/14/2020

An occasional digest of people making waves within the nonprofit community

Beech Acres Parenting Center

Jim Mason, who led Beech Acres Parenting Center through a long period of changes and growth in programs to strengthen families, will retire as president and CEO in June 2021 after 42 years of service to the agency.

“I am very grateful for what we’ve accomplished together as staff, board, donors, and community partners,” Mason said. “And I am very enthusiastic about life’s next chapter with my wife, Debby, our three terrific kids, their spouses, and eight fabulous grandkids.”

Mason led the former General Protestant Orphan Home through its evolution from a 19th-century orphanage to the 21st-century parenting center. Each of several transformations under his stewardship has deepened and expanded its mission. He led the creation of Beech Acres’ proprietary Natural Strength Parenting model, which provides parents and teachers with the tools to build on their child’s innate strengths.

Mason has overseen the expansion of Beech Acres’ reach into the community, with solid investments in schools, health care and child welfare. The Beech Acres staff now makes a positive impact on more than 13,000 children, parents, teachers and health care providers in Southwest Ohio each year.

“I look forward to lots of fun with family and friends, while embracing new opportunities for meaning and contribution. I leave a financially strong organization with a mission-driven, innovative staff and board as the solid foundation for a new CEO to co-create new levels of impact I can’t even imagine,” Mason said.

The Beech Acres Board of Directors will begin a search for the agency’s next leader. A job description for the position is available online.

www.beechacres.org

Jim Mason

Jack Brendamour

Dragonfly Foundation

The Dragonfly Foundation, which supports pediatric cancer patients and their families, has appointed Jack Brendamour to its board. Brendamour is CEO of Junk King and a real estate agent with Comey & Shepherd Realtors.

“We are honored to have Jack serve on our board,” said Dragonfly Foundation Board President Laurel Markley. “His drive, creativity, and connections will enhance our board and help make the Foundation even better.”

Brendamour has served in many roles at Junk King, a firm that has been committed to giving back to the community – donating items to local nonprofits, recycling items to keep them out of the landfill, and exhibiting a commitment to eco-friendly methods of junk removal.

“Becoming involved with The Dragonfly Foundation was a calling for me from the moment I learned about the organization. The families going through their incredibly difficult journeys need and deserve my succor on every level possible,” Brendamour said.

Brendamour is a graduate of Ohio University with a degree in management and strategic leadership. He’s also an Indian Hill High School alum. Brendamour lives with his wife Julianne, his son and their twin daughters in Loveland.

www.dragonfly.org

Cincinnati Ballet

Cincinnati Ballet has named Thomas H. Quinn, Jr. as its new board chair. Quinn has been involved with the ballet for more than a dozen years, after his daughters attended the Otto M. Budig Academy Children’s Division. An attorney and president of the Bardes Corporation, a multi-generational Cincinnati company with investments in industrial and real estate businesses, he most recently was serving as Ballet vice-chair.

Thomas H. Quinn Jr.

Other changes on the Ballet board for the 2020-2021 season:

– Bruce Halpryn, a long-time biomedical researcher and co-founder of Eikonoklastes Therapeutics, resumes a role on the board after serving during the 2011-2012 season.

– Jennifer Knight-Zelkind, managing partner of Evolo Design in Montgomery and a 2020 graduate of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s WE Lead program, returns to the board this season.

– Andrea Costa Laden, an attorney with Frost Brown Todd LLC and a long-time ballet patron, is a new member of the board.

– Dr. Smokey J. Clay, a pediatric anesthesiology specialist on the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center faculty, is also a new member of the Ballet board.

Bruce Halpryn

Jennifer Knight-Zelkind

Dr. Smokey J. Clay

Andrea Costa Laden