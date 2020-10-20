Events this week …Oct. 21-27

Tune out the political noise and tune into something inspiring in the days ahead.

Last chance…

Krohn Conservatory

Krohn Conservatory, “Plum Gorgeous” | Eden Park, Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-421-4086. DETAILS: Monochromatic splendor at the Krohn, but only until Sunday.

cincinnatiparks.com/krohn

Oct. 21, Wednesday

Cincinnati Cares, BoardConnect Event | 5 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Conversations with leaders from dozens of area nonprofits to learn about joining their boards and committees. Cost $10.

eventbrite.com/e/cincinnati-cares-boardconnect-for-candidates-october-tickets-116621079789

Oct. 22, Thursday

Aviatra Accelerators, Flight Night Pitch Competition | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Female entrepreneurs pitch their businesses to win prizes. Fans, friends and families encouraged to host watch parties and vote. All funds raised will go to additional prizes for contestants.

eventbrite.com/e/2020-flight-night-pitch-competition-tickets-124368909757

The Barn | 6 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: Opening reception of annual members’s show. Due to the Covid outbreak, the group, unable to meet in person, set a goal to create pieces that would normally lie beyond the realm of their personal comfort. The exhibit runs through Oct. 27.

artatthebarn.org

Center for Respite Care Annual Transformation Awards | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Honorees Sr. Rose Ann Fleming, Ed & Carole Rigaud, and Tender Mercies.

centerforrespitecare.org

Singer-songwriter Devyn Rush

Musicians for Health, Halloween Happening | 8:30-10 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Evening of musicians and entertainers hosted by Kat Murphy: guitarist Zac Greenberg (Musicians for Health co-founder), plus American Idol contestants Devyn Rush and Casey Abrams. Special mystery guests led by Kat Murphy. Special cocktail recipe. Benefits MFH online programs during COVID.

eventbrite.com/e/a-halloween-happening-tickets-124300146083

ProKids Volunteer of the Year Wynndel Watts

ProKids, Fall Fête | 5:30-6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Swearing in of CASA volunteers by Hamilton County Juvenile Court Presiding Judge John Williams, presentation of four Darlene Kamine Advocate of the Year awards and Community Builder of the Year award, plus honoring Wynndel Watts, the 2020 Merilee Turner Volunteer of the Year. Registrants receive code for the online event.

prokids.org/event/the-2020-fall-fete

Pianist Mikael Darmanie and beatmaker Alex Stallings

Salon 21, “Criss-Cross” | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Multi-genre collaboration mixing structure of classical music with the beats of hip-hop and free improvisation. New York City-based pianist Mikael Darmanie joins forces with local beatmaker Alex Stallings, aka “Stallitix,” executive director of Thrive presented by Elementz, to create an inspired dialogue between rhythm and music. RSVP to gain access to the concert link, sent out the evening of the event.

eventbrite.com/e/criss-cross-tickets-122232367301

salon21.org

Oct. 23, Friday

Cincinnati Museum Center, OMNIMAX| DETAILS: “Backyard Wilderness” brings viewers nose-to-nose with the animals that roam the treetops, forest floor and pond bottoms in our own backyards.

cincymuseum.org/omnimax/backyard-wilderness

Historian Thea Tjepkema

Cincinnati Preservation Association, 2020 Fall Forum Luncheon and Lecture | noon. Virtual. DETAILS: 2020 keynote speaker Thea Tjepkema: “Muses: The Women of Music Hall.”

cincinnatipreservation.org/fall-forum

Oct. 24, Saturday

Big Brothers Big Sisters, Get a Wash, Give a Future | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Three Butler County Mike’s Carwash locations. DETAILS: Fifty percent of Ultimate Wash and Works Wash sales, plus donation bucket for BBBSBC.

Julie.Dichtl@bbbsbutler.org or 513-867-1227 x115 bmcalister@mikescarwash.com or 513-677-4696

Cancer Family Care, Annual “Dig Deep for Cancer Family Care” Sand Volleyball Tournament | 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Grand Sands, 10750 Loveland Madeira Rd., Loveland, OH. DETAILS: Volleyball and lunch provided. Tickets: $25/player; $8/spectator.

cancerfamilycare.org/support-us/young-professional-team

Composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint Georges

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Live From Music Hall | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Louis Langrée, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin. Music of Charles Ives (his spatially distanced “Unanswered Question”), Igor Stravinsky (suite from his neo-classical ballet “Pulcinella”) and Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint Georges (violin concerto by first known composer of African ancestry, 1745-1799). Also, live streaming at Fountain Square.

cincinnatisymphony.org

The Cure Starts Now, Once in a Lifetime Virtual Auction | 5 p.m.-midnight. Virtual. DETAILS: Virtual auction benefits foundation dedicated to “homerun” cure for all cancers, starting first with one of the most deadly and difficult: pediatric brain cancer. Silent auction closes October 24, 9 p.m. EDT and raffle winners will be drawn Monday, October 26, and notified via email.

csnevents.thecurestartsnow.org/once-in-a-lifetime-gala-auction

Grant Us Hope, Butterfly Bash | 5:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Raises money and awareness around teen mental wellness and suicide prevention. Small, socially distanced Butterfly Bash parties kick off evening with wine tastings, interactive games, prizes and more. Inspiring stories presented by Hope Squad members and from school and local leaders.

grantushope.org/butterfly-bash-2020/

Chandler Carter

Memorial Hall, LAS Underground | 7:30 p.m. In-person and virtual. DETAILS: Cincinnati singer-songwriter Chandler Carter, who has opened for Mary J. Blige and Fall Out Boy, made it to Hollywood during the 2019 season of American Idol. Experience in person, at Big Ash Brewing, or via Facebook Live.

facebook.com/LongworthAndersonSeries/live/

OTR International Film Festival, Film Fest Drive-in | 8 p.m. 302 W. 4th St. parking lot, Covington, KY 41011. 2013 “Warm Bodies,” American paranormal romantic zombie comedy written/directed by Jonathan Levine and based on Isaac Marion’s novel of the same name, which was inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Starring Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer, Analeigh Tipton, and John Malkovich. $20 per car, limited capacity

otrfilmfest.org

Playhouse in the Park, “The Breath Project” | Virtual. National online festival of 8-minute-and-46-second theatrical works, all created by BIPOC artists. Continues Oct. 25. Sponsored by Broadway on Demand.

eventbrite.com/e/the-breath-project-festival-tickets-123717178411

Cincinnati Poet Laureate Manuel Iris

Women Writing for a Change, Wine, Words & You | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Readings featuring Manuel Iris, Cincinnati poet laureate and writers from WWf(a)C. Wine Information Sessions by Richard Goering of DEPS FINE Wines & Spirits. Online raffle and silent auction.

womenwriting.org/home/events.html or Tickets

Oct. 25, Sunday

The Carnegie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” | 2 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. 859-491-2030. Free showing of 1993 American stop-motion animated musical. Limited seating in the Budig Theater.

thecarnegie.com

Organist Rhonda Sider Edgington

Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church, Organ Concert Series | 4 p.m. 1345 Grace Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 or virtual. 513-871-1345. Live performance by Rhonda Sider Edgington

hydeparkchurch.org

OneSource Honorary Chair Moira Weir

OneSource Center, A Circus with a Purpose | 4-7 p.m. Cincinnati Museum Center and virtual. DETAILS: 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru circus experience. Aerial acrobatic acts, jugglers and other special attractions. Circus treats. 7 p.m. Grand Finale virtual gathering celebrating 2020 Honorees. Honorary Chair: Moira Weir, CEO, United Way of Greater Cincinnati. Free event.

onesourcecenter.org/category/news-and-events/events/

Oct. 26, Monday

Art Academy of Cincinnati, Halloween Art Show | 1212 Jackson St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-562-6262. Runs through Nov. 5.

artacademy.edu

Oct. 27, Tuesday

Cincinnati Music & Wellness Coalition, Annual Music & Medicine Conference |7 p.m. Virtual. The Healing Power of Rhythm and Lyrics in Addiction Recovery. Free registration required.

musicandwellness.net

Pro Bono Partnership of Ohio, Volunteer & Donor Appreciation Event | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Honoring volunteers and donors. Presented by Ohio State Bar Foundation.

https://pbpohio.org/upcoming-events/