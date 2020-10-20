Meals on Wheels busting a crust to support local seniors

Through Bust a Crust! – a new fundraiser from Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky – people may purchase Thanksgiving pies this holiday season to support local seniors.

Funds raised from each $25 pie will feed a Greater Cincinnati senior for an entire week. Local bakers – including Subito at Lytle Park Hotel, Busken Bakery and more – have agreed to donate pies for the cause.

Chef Michael McIntosh of Subito

Through Monday, Nov. 16, people can order Bust a Crust! pies online –available in pumpkin, apple, and pecan. A featured pie is also available – an old-world Italian ricotta pie – created by Michael McIntosh, executive chef of Subito. The cost for this limited-edition pie is $40, and only 25 will be made available. (Also, a portion of dessert sales at Subito will be donated to Bust a Crust! during the promotion.)

Bulk discounts are available for purchases of 20-plus pies.

Pies may be picked up Saturday, Nov. 21 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – at Meals on Wheels’ headquarters: 2091 Radcliff Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Delivery is available for bulk orders of 10 or more pies.

All pies will be baked and require no refrigeration.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for Meals on Wheels services has tripled locally. This fundraiser will help Meals on Wheels meet the increasing need among seniors in the community to ensure that no senior goes hungry this holiday season.

Bust a Crust Chair Sara Celi

According to Bust a Crust chair Sara Celi, “There has always been a need to fight senior hunger in our area, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made that need even more urgent. We are now serving a record number of clients, and that’s why I am thrilled we have launched Bust a Crust. This is an easy way for people to make a donation, get a tasty pie, and help us continue with our mission!”

Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky is a nonprofit organization providing support services that help seniors remain independent in their homes. Founded as Wesley Community Services in 1997, the organization grew to become the largest Meals on Wheels provider in the region. In addition to its meals program, the Meals on Wheels currently provides independent living assistance and Pet Portions, food for the dogs and cats of Meals on Wheels clients.

BustACrust.org

MuchMoreThanAMeal.org