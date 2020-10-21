Cincinnati to host 2024 NCAA women’s rowing championships

Cincinnati has been awarded the 2024 NCAA Division I, II and III Women’s Rowing Championships, the association announced in revealing more than 450 selections of host sites for championships in 2022-23 through 2025-26.

The Cincinnati USA Sports Commission submitted the bid, in partnership with the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau, Clermont County Convention & Visitors Bureau, and Marietta College. The championship event will be held at Harsha Lake at East Fork State Park in Bethel.

Julie Calvert

“We are thrilled to join other top U.S. cities to host an NCAA championship in our region, collaborating with our partners at the Clermont County CVB,” said Julie Calvert, president & CEO of the Cincinnati USA CVB. “Harsha Lake at East Fork State Park is just as scenic as it is competitive for the sport of rowing and we will roll out the red carpet for all athletes and spectators.”

“Today’s news from the NCAA adds another great chapter to Clermont County’s storied history in the sport of rowing in America,” said Jeff Blom, President of Clermont County CVB. “Last year, we hosted the USRowing Championships at Harsha Lake at East Fork State Park with more than 1,600 athletes from 23 states and three countries bringing a $3 million economic impact to our county. The 2024 NCAA Championships for Women’s Rowing is another great win for our region.”

The NCAA received more than 3,000 bid submissions from member schools, conferences, sports commissions and cities vying to host predetermined rounds for 86 of the NCAA’s 90 championships. The sites were selected by the respective NCAA sports committees and approved by the divisional competition oversight and championships committees.

Forty-three states plus the District of Columbia were selected to host at least one NCAA championship event, with California garnering the most, with 34. Texas was second with 30, while North Carolina totaled 28, followed by Pennsylvania with 27 and Ohio with 25.