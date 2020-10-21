Names in the News: 10/21/2020

An occasional digest of people making waves within the nonprofit community

Talbert House

Stephanie Gaither

Stephanie Gaither has been elected as the 31st chair of Talbert House’s Board of Trustees. She will lead the 48-member board for the next two years. Gaither is executive vice president and CFO of Al. Neyer. She joined the Talbert House board in 2012.

The agency also welcomes four newly appointed board members:

Gina Hemenway, executive director in community health at Mercy Health, advisory board member of Cradle Cincinnati, board member of Produce Perks Midwest and the Bond Hill Roselawn Collaborative.

Robert Jones, senior executive in human resources at General Electric, board member of the NuWay Foundation and the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, and a member of Social Venture Partner Cincinnati chapter.

Liz Keating, marketing director at The Jim Stengel Company, marketing committee member for Cincinnati Cancer Center, member of the FBI Citizens Academy Alumni Association, and former member of the Cincinnati Elections Commission.

Dennis Williams, senior director at Luxottica, co-chair of the Fairfield City School District Equity Leadership Team, a student mentor for Fairfield Compass Elementary, member of the East Butler YMCA Advisory Board.

Gina Hemenway

Robert Jones

Liz Keating

Dennis Williams

4C For Children

4C for Children has added three new members to its Board of Trustees, to serve three-year terms:

Adia Molloy, a parent, freelance writer and community volunteer, past chair of the 4C for Children Champions Gala Committee

Erica Noble, senior director of global company communications at Procter & Gamble

Cinnamon Pelly, COO of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio

The 4C board also elected new leadership:

Chair – Brian Judkins, counsel at Chemed Corporation

Vice-Chair – Jill Warman, vice president, Commercial Banking Leader, U.S. Bank

Secretary – Jonathan Brodhag, attorney, Holland & Knight, LLP

, attorney, Holland & Knight, LLP Treasurer – Ryan Crowley, vice president of finance, Anchor Fluid Power

Leadership Council for Nonprofits

Leadership Council has selected participants for its upcoming BOLD 4 program, which helps train professionals to serve on nonprofit boards. Earlier this year, 39 professionals completed the BOLD 3 program and are beginning to join nonprofit boards in the region. The BOLD 4 class will continue the Council’s effort to build a pipeline of diverse, educated nonprofit board leaders. Nearly 35 percent of upcoming class’ participants are minorities. The BOLD 4 class features 43 professionals representing 31 organizations:

Michael Archdeacon, professor & chairman, department of orthopedic surgery, UC Physicians

Jordan Bankston, founder & CEO, Forever Kings Inc.

Lindsay Bartsch, program director, Special Olympics Ohio – Hamilton County

Rodsha Belser, HR safety coordinator, Kroger

Maureen Buri, assistant professor, division of experience-based learning, University of Cincinnati

Emma Chaney, senior associate of donor strategy, United Way of Greater Cincinnati

Maribel Cortes Conde, project manager, GE Aviation

Molly Fender, VP of human resources, Monti Inc.

Christian Florea, VP, Fifth Third Bank

Andy Freeze, senior director of development and grants, StriveTogether

Jake Gray, credit risk manager, Cincinnati Development Fund

Christopher Groeschen, attorney, Graydon Head & Ritchey

Samantha Groh, assistant professor-educator of computer science, University of Cincinnati

Buford Harvey, senior manager, Ernst & Young

Ally Hazelbaker, supervisor of contracting and licensing, Ohio National Financial Services

Abby Held, executive director of corporate work study program, DePaul Cristo Rey High School

Grace Hertlein, design manager of Downy & Unstoppables, Procter & Gamble

Michelle Johns, assistant professor-educator of management, University of Cincinnati

Adam Keck, director of payables product management, Fifth Third Bank

Nancy Keyser, HR professional in transition

Jonathan Koopman, CFO, RoundTower Technologies

Marie Krulewitch-Browne, executive & artistic director, ish Festival

John Lengyel, internal audit & financial reporting manager, RelaDyne

Tanya Mack, director of global transportation capability, Procter & Gamble

Deon Mack, police officer, City of Cincinnati

Florence Malone, outreach & enrollment manager, Cincinnati Preschool Promise

Joe Minham, digital product manager, First Financial Bank

Natasha Mitchell, economic success coach, AmeriCorps, Serve Ohio, Santa Maria Community Services

Samuel Morgan-Jablonski, compliance manager, Cincinnati Development Fund

Mike Osenar, senior engineer, GE Aviation

Brittnii Pina, quality improvement manager, Cincinnati Preschool Promise

Jade Robinson, law clerk, Faruki PLL

Jessica Rohrkemper, VP, director of business operations, Fifth Third Bank

Scott Schuster, VP of philanthropy and president of Cincinnati Museums Foundation, Cincinnati Museum Center

Ty Seidl, wealth management advisor, Fifth Third Bank

Danyele Thompson, senior manager, Kao USA

Steven Van Vechten, senior brand manager, Procter & Gamble

Stacey Walden, director of public education & community engagement, Women's Crisis Center

Andrew Wallace, audit manager, BKD CPA's and Advisors

Timothy Westrich, VP of affordable housing, Urban Sites

Laura Willis, human resources director, ClarkDietrich Building Systems

Joel Willis, editor-in-chief, The Dad (parent company: Some Spider Studios)

editor-in-chief, The Dad (parent company: Some Spider Studios) Douglas Wolterman, engineering supervisor, Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Launched in 1991, the BOLD program has helped train more than 1,500 professionals to serve on nonprofit boards in Greater Cincinnati. The Leadership Council is accepting applications for BOLD 5, which will take place in the spring.

