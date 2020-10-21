Ohio museums join forces in statewide Holocaust education campaign

The Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati and the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Cleveland will establish a statewide campaign to increase Holocaust education throughout Ohio.

Through a partnership called Stop the Hate Ohio, the museums will offer joint programming and workshops to reach thousands of Ohioans throughout the year.

“There are lessons to be learned from the Holocaust,” said Dahlia Fisher, director of external relations for the Maltz Museum. “This is not just a Jewish story, but a human story.”

Staff members at both museums are working to provide digital programming for the public, training opportunities for educators, and in-person experiences through interactive exhibits.

The partnership comes as lawmakers in Ohio introduce a Senate bill to create the Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission.

“We know that simply pledging to never forget is not enough as sadly, genocide continues to this day,” said Sarah Weiss, chief executive officer of the Holocaust & Humanity Center. “With reports of antisemitism and hate crimes on the rise in our state and knowledge of the Holocaust in decline, we must prioritize Holocaust education and remembrance in Ohio now.”

The following joint programs and workshops are being offered, with hopes of increasing programs and expanding partnerships in the future:

Holocaust Speaker Series – Every Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Free and open to the public, this online series introduces audiences from Ohio and beyond to first-generation and second-generation Holocaust survivors.

How Was It Possible? An Introduction to the Holocaust – Offered quarterly

This introductory program will provide insight into the Holocaust through an exploration of the factors leading to the rise of Nazism. Free and open to the public.

Global Response to the Holocaust – 3-part series, with two remaining: Nov. 11, and Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Writer and educator Irene Shaland invites you to embark on a journey through the painful past and often controversial present of 12 countries on three continents to understand how and why various nations around the world respond to Holocaust remembrance.

Holocaust Documentary Film Series, “The Day I Met Hitler” – Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.

Monthly documentary films and talk-backs on subjects dealing with the Holocaust. In October, watch the film “The Day I Met Hitler” and engage in a post-film discussion with the filmmaker, Ronen Israelski and Avi Ben Hur.

Trauma, Ethics, and Witness in Women’s Holocaust Diaries, Wednesdays, Oct. 28 through Nov. 18 at 11 a.m.

Women’s Holocaust diaries, with the exception of Anne Frank, have not become a part of the canon of Holocaust literature. This course will examine Renata Lacqueur’s unpublished and Hanna Levy-Hass’ published diaries from Bergen-Belsen.

Uncomfortable Truths – Wednesday, Oct. 28, 5:30-7 p.m.

Explore our 24 character strengths and our social and emotional competency to face uncomfortable truths about ourselves and our world. This will help us create safe learning environments for both ourselves and our students.

Diaries during Crisis, War, and Genocide with Alexandra Zapruder – Wednesday, Dec. 2, 4:30-6 p.m.

“Salvaged Pages” is a stirring collection of diaries written by young people during the Holocaust that reflects a vast and diverse range of experiences—some of the writers were refugees, others were hiding or passing as non-Jews, some were imprisoned in ghettos. The diarists ranged in age from 12 to 22; some survived the Holocaust, but most perished.

Stop the Hate Digital Tour – free and available to the general public

Designed for use in the classroom, the Stop the Hate digital tour is accessible online and available for use at no cost. On this tour you’ll be given opportunities to reflect on intolerance and oppression in the world.

2020-21 Writing Contest presented by the Holocaust & Humanity Center

Students in grades 7-12 in the Tristate region of Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana are invited to participate. Explore primary and secondary source documents about the Holocaust and write an essay or poem about carrying forward Holocaust survivors’ stories.

Jacob G. Schmidlapp Bystander to Upstander Youth Leadership Day

Students in grades seven and eight participate in a daylong workshop to gain leadership skills, empowering students to affect positive change.

Organizations that wish to collaborate should contact either museum for more information through the joint website: StopTheHateOhio.org.

