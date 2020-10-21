‘Soirée’ fundraiser to celebrate Hyde Park Center’s new focus

55 North, formerly known as Hyde Park Center for Older Adults, is celebrating its new brand and programs at the North Star Soirée, a virtual event, scheduled for 5:55 p.m. on Nov. 5. The new brand, launched in September, builds on the center’s 46-year history of serving seven East Side neighborhoods.

To empower adults 55 and older to be independent, active, healthy, engaged and connected, 55 North launched new services this year. Healthy meals are delivered to clients, while programs focused on health and wellness, along with social service supports, are available virtually. 55 North provides transportation for adults 55 and older to medical appointments, hospital treatments, physical therapy and occupational therapy. All services are offered at no cost to clients.

Tom Cooney and

Crystal Faulkner

Dr. O’dell Owens

Courtis Fuller

The virtual fundraiser will highlight the organization’s work, offer a silent auction and keynote presentation by Dr. O’dell Moreno Owens, president and CEO of Interact for Health. Courtis Fuller, WLWT-TV News anchor, will emcee the evening’s festivities. Funds raised will be used to provide services to program participants.

Crystal Faulkner, partner and market leader for MCM CPAs & Advisors, and Tom Cooney, senior wealth advisor at Wealth Dimensions Group, are co-chairs for the North Star Soirée. Molly Prues is chair of the silent auction and Dan Hendricks is chair of Host/Hostess efforts.

Host tickets include a special gift package with wine, charcuterie tray, and cookies. Host and Hostess tickets are $155 per couple or $80 person; general admission tickets are complimentary.

55north.givesmart.com or 513-321-6816