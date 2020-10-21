Sporting Clays tourney nets $77K for Stepping Stones

Stepping Stones hosted its 4th annual Sporting Clays Tournament on Oct. 9 at the Sycamore Pheasant Club in Loveland. The event netted more than $77,000 to benefit year-round programming for children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Mark Greene, Lance Lohr, Mark Hill, Tony Scalia and Mark Cunningham won the team competition at Sporting Clays.

Attendees hit the course for a clay shoot featuring 75 targets and a flurry game. Supporters raised money for the organization by participating in a raffle and a silent auction with two premier shooting experiences. Mark Cunningham, Mark Greene, Mark Hill, Lance Lohr and Tony Scalia won the team competition and Herb Schul was the winning individual shooter.

“2020 has been a hard year for many, especially those with disabilities,” said co-chairs Peter Borchers and Brian Folke. “We are thankful to the community for coming out and supporting Stepping Stones and the programs that are so needed right now.”

The event’s platinum sponsors were the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation and an anonymous donor. Gold sponsors were the Jeff Wyler Automotive Family and Brock & Scott PLLC.

Stepping Stones is a United Way partner agency serving more than 1,100 people with disabilities in day and overnight programs that increase independence and promote inclusion. Founded in 1963, the agency provides educational, recreational and social programs at locations in Batavia, Indian Hill, Norwood and Western Hills.

