Finalists compete for $60K in prizes at FinTech Frontier Pitch Competition

Nine finalists, including four from Cincinnati, have been named in the FinTech Frontier Pitch Competition presented by Cintrifuse, Western & Southern Financial Group and Fifth Third Bancorp.

The contest, which is looking for the best ideas for the future of financial technology, is offering $60,000 in prizes – one of the largest prize pools in the nation. Finalists were chosen from more than 50 submissions from 15 states and seven countries.

Pete Blackshaw

“We are thrilled with the diversity of submissions and breadth of innovative ideas we received,” said Pete Blackshaw, CEO of Cintrifuse, the Cincinnati start-up catalyst powering FinTech Frontier. “The Pitch Competition and FinTech Frontier are truly putting the Cincinnati region on a global map as an epicenter for innovative solutions and financial technology.”

The finalists:

Debtle, based in New Orleans. Debtle’s cloud-based platform enables organizations and individuals to easily and efficiently negotiate, settle and collect bad debt accounts.

Earnestly, based in Cincinnati. The simplest way to automate the collection and reconciliation of earnest money payments, agent fees, and commission disbursements.

Fleri, based in Columbus. A marketplace to compare and purchase health insurance policies for loved ones back in your home country.

Habit Insurance, based in New York City. Habit bridges (re)insurers with last mile distribution partners who have large pre-existing communities and the right context to show information and sell insurance products.

Honeycomb Credit, based in Pittsburgh. Honeycomb Credit unlocks growth opportunities for small businesses to build financially empowered communities by crowdsourcing funding.

InsureLife, based in Raleigh. InsureLife provides an AI-powered Network Orchestration Platform for Insurers that digitally connects their financial services products with consumers and agents so they interact anytime, growing sales in a contactless world.

MortgageBite, based in Cincinnati. MortgageBite allows consumers to shop anonymously for the best mortgage rates and fees in their area through an auction-style marketplace.

Rente, based in Cincinnati. Digital platform for landlords to more efficiently manage their properties, while improving the renter’s experience through credit reporting.

WiProsper, based in Cincinnati. Improving community wealth by enabling our community to participate in and benefit from venture ownership.

A winner will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Pitch Competition, which is fully virtual and open to the public. Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite pitches. Registration: https://hopin.to/events/startupcincy-week-2020-wednesday-friday