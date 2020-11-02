No Promises promises no gap in musical cheer this year

The Cincinnati-based a cappella No Promises Vocal Band, which has drawn more than 2,000 fans to its Christmas concert each year since 2015, is out to “save Christmas” in this pandemic year with a streaming presentation of its holiday concert from Cincinnati’s Memorial Hall.

No Promises Vocal Band

The concert will feature sacred and secular holiday favorites, as well as music from No Promises’ everyday repertoire. The program will include Christmas classics by Joni Mitchell, Donnie Hathaway and Judy Garland, and the premiere of new arrangements of tunes by Maroon 5, Stevie Wonder, Singers Unlimited and The Temptations.

The vocal band has launched a Kickstarter campaign to cover the estimated $5,250 to record and present the concert. As of Oct. 26, the campaign was 50% to its goal, with $2,600 and 23 days remaining.

The ensemble is targeting a Dec. 8 release of its streaming concert to campaign backers, who will receive immediate access to the entire performance. The concert will become available to the general public shortly before Christmas, with individual songs released in the interval.

The members of No Promises are Joshua Steele of Kennedy Heights, Ryan Strand of North College Hill, David Baum of Montgomery, Jeff Grooms of Cold Spring, Matt Croy of Findlay and Nat Comisar of Indian Hill. Current guest artists are Noah Berry of Dayton, Kyle Karnes of Oakley and Schyler Vargas of Chicago. The group has released three recordings: “A No Promises Christmas” (2016), “All Wet” (2018) and “The Nines” (2019).

In a typical year, No Promises appears at neighborhood arts venues and places of worship, accepting donations and ticket sales to offset costs. The 2020 campaign seeks contributions in advance of the performance to cover expenses.

kickstarter.com/projects/184086923/no-promises-saves-christmas