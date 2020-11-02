PWC receives state support to combat lead paint hazards

People Working Cooperatively’s Whole Home Innovation Center (WHIC) has been chosen as the local administrator of the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (SCHIP) Lead Abatement Program for Hamilton County.

Funded by SCHIP with the Ohio departments of Health and Medicaid, WHIC will protect families with Medicaid-eligible children or pregnant women from lead paint hazards. As the Lead Abatement Program’s local administrator, WHIC will use the funds to help enroll participants, inspect homes to identify hazards and use local contractors to do lead abatement.

The program will connect SCHIP program participants to other housing services, including energy conservation, emergency home repairs and accessibility modifications.

Banned for residential use in 1978, lead paint remains a threat throughout Ohio. It is estimated that more than 67% of Ohio houses built before 1980 are likely to feature surfaces with some form of lead-based paint which can become hazardous as it deteriorates. Older homes also face the threat of lead plumbing, which can cause drinking water hazards. Lead hazards are especially dangerous for children’s long-term health; in 2015, nearly 500 children in Hamilton County were found to have “elevated” lead blood levels according to the CDC.

Nina Creech

“Our mission has always been to help people stay safe and healthy at home, which has become more important than ever in the era of COVID-19,” said Nina Creech, senior vice president of operations at People Working Cooperatively. “We now have more resources to pursue this mission and address an important issue that persists in our community.”

To learn more, visit wholehome.org or call (513) 482-5100.