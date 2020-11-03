Events this week: Nov. 4-10

It’s recovery time, People. Calm is the goal. Distraction from reality. And we have plenty from which to choose.

Last chance……….

Hank Willis Thomas: “The Cotton Bowl”

Cincinnati Art Museum, “Hank Willis Thomas: All Things Being Equal…” | 953 Eden Park Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Multimedia art addressing equality and the power of joy, exploring how the visual languages of popular culture, advertising and media shape society and individual perspective. Through Sunday.

Nov. 5, Thursday……….

Co-chairs Tom Cooney and Crystal Faulkner

55 North, North Star Soirée | 5:55 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Newly rebranded seniors organization – formerly Hyde Park Center for Older Adults. Event highlights organization’s work. Co-chairs: Tom Cooney and Crystal Faulkner, keynote speaker: Dr. O’dell Owens, emcee: Courtis Fuller. Virtual silent auction. General admission tickets complimentary. Host/hostess tickets include wine, charcuterie tray and cookies. $155/couple or $80/person.

Jenny and Bill McCloy – NPD Philanthropists of the Year

AFP Cincinnati, National Philanthropy Day 2020 | 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Annual, signature event celebrating philanthropic community and honoring individuals and organizations for their contributions. All nonprofit organizations invited to participate in Honored Guest process by recognizing donor, volunteer or special friend for making exceptional impact.

Christ Hospital Foundation, Off The Wall auction | Virtual. DETAILS: Selection of art, jewelry and silent auction items, and a raffle. Proceeds benefit patients and families of Christ Hospital NICU. Runs through Saturday, Nov. 7.

Cincinnati Ballet, “Cincinnati Made” | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall Ballroom. Collection of works, including several world premieres, from area choreographers: Arcadian Broad; Victoria Morgan, Dale Shields, & Cervilio Miguel Amador; Andrea Schermoly; Amy Seiwert; Gabriel Gaffney Smith and Missie Lay Zimmer & Andrew Hubbard. $200 per table.

Peaslee Neighborhood Center, Making a Way with Peaslee | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Celebrating education and social change work in the community. Raffle. Registration starts at $25.

Nov. 6, Friday……….

Cincinnatian Kate Lackman’s work is featured at Manifest Gallery.

Friday art openings…

ArtsConnect, “Art Local” | Centennial Barn, 110 Compton Rd. Streaming art show. Through Nov. 14. theartsconnect.us/artlocal Indian Hill Gallery, “Mindful Comparisons” | 9475 Loveland Madeira Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242. Exhibit by Jennifer Grote. Through Jan. 10. indianhillgallery.com Manifest Gallery, five exhibits | 6- 9 p.m. 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. “Being in America” Reflections on Circumstance • “The Past Instructions For Its Use” Textile Mixed Media Works by Yohanna M. Roa • “Grown,” Art About Maturity & Adulthood • “Artificial Light” Works Depicting or Using Artificial Light • “Modified” Art About Modification. Through Dec. 4. manifestgallery.org Xavier University Art Gallery, student exhibits | A. B. Cohen Center. 1658 Musketeer Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45207. Elizabeth Davis: Sculpture • Kate Fitzgerald: Fibers • William Roberts: Graphic Design • Dominique Tuff: Graphic Design and Printmaking. Through Nov. 20. xavier.edu/art-department/art-gallery.cfm

Spring Starr Pillow in “Ugly Lies the Rose”

Memorial Hall, Resilience Staged Reading Series | 8 p.m. Green Ballroom, 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. “Ugly Lies the Rose,” by Lindsey Ferrentino, directed by Phillip Webster. The fight continues for a discharged soldier striving to recuperate her injuries and save the life she knew. Also, Nov. 9, 11, 14, 17.

Nov. 7, Saturday……….

The Barn, “Zen in Black and White” | 1-4 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. Opening reception for inaugural exhibition by Emi Kuisel’s Shodo (Japanese calligraphy) students, plus Ikebana exhibit (Japanese flower arrangements). Runs through Nov. 11.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County, The Big Event: Happiness Is… | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Online entertainment, stories from children and mentors, online auction and scavenger hunt. Registration required; admission: whatever you are inspired to give.

Cancer Family Care, Annual Wine Tasting & Auction | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Sponsored, hosted parties of 10 in people’s homes, complete with catering and wine. Virtual program, online silent auction and virtual live auction.

LAS Underground | 7:30-8:30 p.m. Live-streamed from Bromwell’s. Mike Oberst, multi-instrumentalist, musician, artist and songwriter, best known as co-founder of the Cincinnati-based string band, The Tillers.

Mercantile Library, Half-Baked: A Virtual Gala | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Celebrate literature, benefit the Mercantile Library, and help local restaurants. Curtis Sittenfeld debuts a story no one has heard before, and talks about writing. Attire: Black-tie or pajamas. Or both. Tickets at $175.

Rosemary’s Babies, Legends Showcase Covid Edition: “Masks & Sneakers” | 5:30-8:30 p.m. Live-streaming from 20th Century Theater, 3021 Madison Rd. DETAILS: Yellow Carpet Reception with Khrys Styles, cocktails, games, and Rose, Rose’ & More Online Auction (begins Nov. 1-7). In-person and virtual benefit concert featuring Scherrie & Susaye, formerly of The Supremes, Makenzie Thomas of The Voice, and more.

Nov. 8, Sunday……….

Athenaeum of Ohio | 7 p.m. Virtual. Mount St. Mary’s Latin Schola and guest ensemble Heri et Hodie perform Solemn Vespers – music honoring the Faithful Departed. Take a break before prepping for the week ahead.

Matthew Phelps

Xavier Music Series | 3 p.m. Virtual. Cincinnati native and CCM grad Matthew Phelps (now based in Nashville) performs the monumental set of variations “The People United Will Never Be Defeated!” by Frederic Rzewski, plus music by emerging Nashville composer Cristina Spinei.

