Cincinnati’s newest landmark now open, and visible from I-75

For more than two years, drivers, neighbors and curiosity-seekers have watched a new landmark rise on Central Parkway in Clifton. That new landmark, DePaul Cristo Rey High School’s three-story Sisters of Charity Academic Building, is now visible from I-75. Its opening signals the completion of the final phase of the transformation of the school’s campus.

While construction mostly wrapped up in time for the start of the current school year, it is only now that final touches have been added and DPCR is ready to show it off – virtually. Since the campus remains closed to most visitors due to pandemic restrictions, the link below offers a virtual tour:

depaulcristorey.org/cf_media/index.cfm?g=151

Both the new Academic Building and new Gymnasium/Cafeteria/Student Center, which opened in August 2019, were funded by the school’s successful capital campaign, which raised $20.8 million from generous friends, supporters and community members.

The Sisters of Charity Academic Building includes:

19 classrooms

four science labs

a college counseling suite

a student wellness center

administrative offices

spacious lobby with spirit shop and concession stand

DePaul Cristo Rey is a Catholic, college-preparatory high school with a mission to educate young people who have the potential, but limited financial means to go to college. This is accomplished through a dynamic academic program partnered with an innovative Corporate Work Study Program, not available at any other local high school. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, DPCR is one of 37 high schools in the nationwide Cristo Rey Network® that serves 13,000 young people.