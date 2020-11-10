Events this week: Nov. 11-17

Before we get buried in holiday hustle, treat yourself to one of this week’s events, in-person or online.

Last chance…

Steve McQueen

Ed. 4/15, Silver Gelatin Print, 20″ x 14″, Framed: 28.5″ x 21″

Eisele Gallery of Fine Art | Through Saturday. 5729 Dragon Way, Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-791-7717. DETAILS: Julian Wasser: “In the Lime Light”

eiselefineart.com

Nov. 11, Wednesday

Tim Maloney (Photo by Tina Gutierrez)

Musicians for Health, Brain Power | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: MFH co-founder, composer Zac Greenberg interviews Tim Maloney and Eric Avner of the Haile Foundation

youtube.com/channel/UCAE5I5CzZqa8618900AWivw

People Working Cooperatively, Annual Ramp It Up For Veterans | 4-8 p.m. WCPO-TV. DETAILS: PWC is partnering with WCPO-TV on its 6th Annual live telethon scheduled for Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, 4-8 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the location of the telethon has moved to PWC’s offices, where six veterans – representing different branches of the U.S. military – will answer phones and accept live donations.

pwchomerepairs.org/ramp-it-up-for-veterans

Nov. 12, Thursday

Aeqai, 13th Annual Fundraiser | 5:30-8 p.m. The Annex Gallery, Pendleton. DETAILS: Silent art auction and benefit. More than two dozen regional artists will showcase their work. Music provided by The Last Boppers. Cost is $50; students are $25; patrons are $125. Guests may pay at the door. Masks are required; social distancing will be maintained.

aeqai.com

Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, “The Velveteen Rabbit” | 7 p.m. 4015 Red Bank Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-569-8080 x10. DETAILS: Live and digital streaming performances opening 101st season. Live performances on Red Bank Road take place Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Nov. 12 through Dec. 13. (Please note: shows will not take place the week of November 23 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.) Digital performances begin November 19 on Broadway on Demand.

thechildrenstheatre.com

Contemporary Arts Center, “Shifter: Waiting” Session IV | 5:30 p.m. (virtual) DETAILS: In this hour-long Zoom session, Mustafa Faruki will discuss his work on the “Celebatorium,” a site of temporal suspension that forecloses futurity. Conversely, Kameelah Janan Rasheed will discuss people who seek immortality – that is those who wait forever. A brief moderated discussion and audience Q&A will follow.

listart.mit.edu/events-programs/shifter-25-waiting-mustafa-faruki-and-kameelah-janan-rasheed

March of Dimes, Signature Chefs: Feeding Motherhood | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Online event to support innovative programs and services for moms, moms-to-be and babies who may be at a greater risk of becoming sick and not receiving proper or equitable care. Auction closes at 9 p.m. Bid on dining experiences and once-in-a-lifetime moments to share with friends, family, clients and employees.

marchofdimesevents.org/event/cincinnati-signature-chefs-auction/cincinnati/nov12

Nov. 13, Friday

Art Design Consultants, The Power of Her 2 | Noon-6 p.m. 2124 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45208. 513-723-1222. DETAILS: Open house featuring art by Mary Barr Rhodes and Carol MacConnell. Artists reception: 4-6 p.m.(RSVP Requested) Runs through Dec. 5.

adcfineart.com

Works by Jennifer Grote

Indian Hill Gallery, “Mindful Comparisons” | 6-9 p.m. 9475 Loveland Madeira Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45242. 513-984-6024. Works by Jennifer Grote. The artist deconstructs experiences and reconfigures a memory using the formal elements of color, form, line, and texture to create images that connect back to the way we process this information, in abstract form.

indianhillgallery.com

Nov. 14, Saturday

Basketshop Gallery, “Locker Room” | 5-9 p.m. 3105 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45211. DETAILS: A deconstructed shower room and strewn objects stand in for skin, organs and limbs. Baltimore-based Elliot Doughtie’s sculptures are metaphors for how he envisions his own body and those who are, like himself, transgender. Through Dec. 20.

basketshopgallery.com

Q102’s Natalie Jones

Cincinnati Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, Dining in the Dark… A Virtual Experience | 7-8:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Online auction, wine pull, bourbon raffle, virtual entertainment. Emcee: Natalie Jones, from Q102. Musical performance from local band Motherfolk. House Host tickets: $500, include party pack for 10 people, delivered to your door. All House Hosts recognized on website, during the gala, and in the print program. Event is complimentary to individuals.

did2020.com

concert:nova, Turnsole| 7:30 p.m. (virtual) DETAILS: Music by local alternative acoustic synth group Turnsole, led by CSO violinist Eric Bates. Played with and by strings arranged by Pops keyboardist Julie Spangler.

concertnova.com

Krohn Conservatory, “A Very Merry Garden Holiday” | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Eden Park. 513-421-4086. DETAILS: Seasonal display kicks off the season with a mixture of botanical models and miniature trains. Runs through Jan. 10.

cincinnatiparks.com/krohn

Local 12’s Bob Herzog

Tender Mercies, Opening Doors Celebration | 7-8:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Wear your 80’s best. Emcee Local 12’s Bob Herzog; auction presented by WGRR’S Chris and Janeen; cocktail hour with guest appearance from Eliot Sloan of Blessid Union of Souls.

tendermerciesinc.org/events

Work by Prince Lang

Wave Pool Gallery, “Exposing the Limits” | 6-9 p.m. 2940 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45225. DETAILS: Works in this show explore personal identity through social constraints and definitions, exposing the limits of collective knowledge and expectations, and revealing the injustice that results. Includes works by artists Asa Featherstone, Prince Lang, Kawita Vatanajyankur, and Xia Zhang. Continues through Dec. 19.

wavepoolgallery.org

Nov. 15, Sunday

Cincinnati Preservation Association, Annual Meeting and Preservation Awards | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Learn about initiatives CPA has in the works, and hear about this years preservation awardees. Free event. Registration required.

eventbrite.com/e/cincinnati-preservation-awards-and-annual-meeting-tickets-82089655369

Nov. 16, Monday

The Barn, “Bob Ross in Quilts” | 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 6980 Cambridge Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45227. 513-272-3700. DETAILS: The Cherrywood Fabrics Traveling Quilts Exhibition. 150 quilts in tribute to famed PBS art instructor. Only 10 visitors allowed per hour. Timed one-hour reservations required. Runs through Nov. 29.

thebarn.regfox.com/bobrossquilts