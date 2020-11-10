OneNKY Alliance: new name reflects movement for Northern Kentucky

Name change driven by perceived need for unity

The Northern Kentucky-based organization responsible for community transformation through the implementation of bold goals has rebranded to better reflect its vision for the area. The OneNKY Alliance, formerly known as the Northern Kentucky Regional Alliance, is a group of dedicated CEOs with a passion for the community. Their focus on a variety of regional initiatives since 2017 has generated key results for NKY.

Garren Colvin

“These are compelling times for Northern Kentucky,” said St. Elizabeth Healthcare President & CEO Garren Colvin, who serves as chairman for the OneNKY Alliance. “Collectively we must move our community forward. We must build on bold ideas that lend themselves to the future of NKY. Our name – the OneNKY Alliance – represents unity, oneness.”

The group has implemented a variety of regional initiatives:

OneNKY Frankfort, a signature facility within walking distance to the capital, allowing for community voice

One NKY HQ, a planned facility where growth agencies will reside under one roof with aligned strategies and shared services

Health initiatives centered on smoke-free

Educational support of the IGNITE Institute

Community vibrancy efforts, including support of Riverfront Commons

Karen Finan

“We are focused on the upward trajectory for NKY,” said Karen Finan, president & CEO of the OneNKY Alliance. “Our community faces a unique opportunity for change through the challenges of 2020. We will continue to develop strategies around shared services by promoting efficiencies throughout our community, municipalities, nonprofits, education and health by closing in on inequities and gaps and other areas that hold both challenge and opportunity for this community.”

The organization has held multiple regional summits with OneNKY stakeholders, including community and business leaders, elected officials, educators, and health professionals to collect ideas and convene growth organizations to move the community forward.