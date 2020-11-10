St. Francis Seraph Ministries reopens dining room in OTR

St. Francis Seraph Ministries, which provides basic necessities and services to our community’s homeless and working poor, reopened its dining room in early November, following the mid-March closing due to the pandemic.

St. Francis Seraph Ministries staff members Anise Anderson, Theresa Diersen and Adina Wofford prepare to open the dining room for the first time since closing for the pandemic.

Located in Over-the-Rhine, the nonprofit has continued to stay open over the last eight months, providing more than 40,000 bagged meals-to-go. Before COVID-19 hit, SFSM was known for serving breakfast and dinner Monday through Friday – a safe place to sit down and eat a much-needed meal.

“We’re Franciscans at heart, which means everyone is welcome, no one is judged, and we will always find a way to help someone who comes here simply to get nourishment, or ready to make a change in his or her life,” said Chris Schuermann, executive director at SFSM.

Safety protocols are in place to keep staff, volunteers and guests all safe, while providing much-needed respite to those who are experiencing even more stress in their daily lives.

“We have seen first-hand the suffering that’s being caused by the pandemic, the isolation and even more economic hardship. We are thankful we can welcome people back and are working even harder with our social service partners to keep them connected to all the services they need,” said Schuermann.

To volunteer: sfsministries.org/volunteer

To donate: sfsministries.org/donate