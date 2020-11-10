UC Health names six new members of leadership team

UC Health names Duncan SVP & chief human resources officer

UC Health, Greater Cincinnati’s academic healthcare system, has named Jimmy Duncan, SHRM-SCP, SPHR, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective Nov. 2.

Jimmy Duncan

Duncan most recently served as senior vice president/chief people officer for Arkansas Children’s Inc., that state’s largest pediatric health system. His prior healthcare experience includes executive leadership roles at WellStar Health System, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Banner Health Corporation.

Duncan also brings a diverse business background, having led human resources functions in industries such as energy, manufacturing and mining. Additionally, he held an adjunct faculty position in the School of Business for Southern Wesleyan University in South Carolina, for 15 years.

“I am confident that Jimmy’s deep experiences and proven success in large healthcare systems will advance UC Health’s forward momentum,” said UC Health President & CEO Richard P. Lofgren, MD. “I look forward to welcoming him to the executive team and working alongside him on behalf of all of our employees, clinicians and the patients we serve.”

Duncan will serve on the UC Health Executive Leadership Team and have oversight of workforce management, talent development, benefits/compensation, health & wellness and employee engagement.

“My vision for UC Health is to deliver an inclusive culture where each team member feels valued, committed to excellence, and is fully prepared to provide exceptional care and a great experience for patients, their families and our community,” Duncan said. “I believe that by having a relentless focus on our people and culture, we will solidify our position as the place where the best and brightest people want to work, and where our friends and neighbors near and far choose to receive their care.”

Duncan succeeds longtime SVP and chief human resources officer Clarence Pauley, who announced his retirement in 2019 after 13 years in the role.

New leadership team members

UC Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer Rob Wiehe has named new members of the hospital’s leadership team. Five current hospital leaders have been promoted to vacant positions or have assumed new responsibilities, also effective Nov. 2.

Teri Grau

Tyler French

Becky Allen

Dennis Thomas

Harold Dillow

Teri Grau, vice president and chief nursing officer

With more than 35 years of nursing experience, Grau brings a breadth of knowledge and leadership to the vice president and chief nursing officer role. Most recently, she was assistant vice president of professional services for UC Medical Center. Grau has a background in critical care and transport nursing, serving as director of UC Health Air Care & Mobile Care from 2008 to 2014. She holds a bachelor of science in nursing from the College of Mount Saint Joseph and has a master’s degree in health administration.

Tyler French, assistant vice president, capacity management

During his time at UC Health, French has held multiple roles, including hospital operations manager and performance improvement manager for UC Medical Center Perioperative Services. Most recently, French served as director of traction management, where his focus has been the implementation of system foundational/transformation initiatives, as well as working with leaders across the system to enhance capacity management and flow strategy. He is a graduate of Miami University (Ohio).

Becky Allen, assistant vice president, operations

Allen has served as director of radiology at UC Medical Center and enterprise director of radiology for UC Health for the past five years. She previously served in leadership positions in ancillary services and diagnostic and oncology services at several health systems in southwest Ohio. Allen attended Morehead State University, earning undergraduate degrees in radiology technology and organizational studies. She holds a master of science in radiologic science administration from Midwestern State University. Allen will continue to provide oversight for radiology at the system level in addition to joining the UC Medical Center Leadership Team.

Dennis Thomas, assistant vice president, support services

Thomas has extensive experience in hospital operations, beginning his healthcare career at UC Medical Center (then University Hospital) in 1999. He has served in leadership roles in various operational departments, including environmental services and patient transport. Most recently, he served as senior director for support services. A graduate of Northern Kentucky University, Thomas earned a master’s degree in executive leadership and organizational change and dual bachelor’s degrees in labor relations and organizational studies.

Harold Dillow, assistant vice president, supply chain

Dillow has served at UC Health for five years as director of supply chain with responsibility for logistics/materials, sterile processing and purchasing. He previously served as director of supply chain operations & logistics at University of Chicago Medical Center. Dillow has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and lean systems certification from the University of Kentucky and a Master of Business Administration from Loyola University Chicago. Dillow will continue to serve at the system level in addition to joining the UC Medical Center Leadership Team.

Existing members of UC Medical Center leadership team:

In addition to CAO Rob Wiehe, Doug Chambers, assistant vice president of facilities; Bill Konecny, senior director of finance operations; Jack Talbot, interim director of human resources; Jonathan Moulton, MD, chief of staff; Stewart Wright, MD, associate chief medical officer; and Chris Ralston, vice president of marketing & communications.

UC Health is among the top 10 largest employers in Greater Cincinnati, with more than 12,000 employees, physicians, residents and fellows, and advanced practice providers across four inpatient locations and 64 outpatient locations.