Events this week: Nov. 18-24

As we try to figure out with whom and how many it’s safe to share our turkey this year, here are upcoming events to help clear your mind.

Nov. 18, Wednesday

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Stuart W. Sanders will discuss his new book, “Murder on the Ohio Belle,” which examines interpersonal violence, Southern honor culture, vigilante justice and the Civil War through the lens of an 1856 murder on a Cincinnati-based steamboat. And please note that Holidays@BCM begins this Saturday, through Jan. 3.

bcmuseum.org

Nov. 19, Thursday

Preston W. Campbell III, M.D.

Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, National Breath of Life Celebration | 8-9 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Entertainers. Honoring Preston W. Campbell III, M.D., former president and CEO of CF Foundation.

events.cff.org/breathoflifecelebration

Nov. 20, Friday

Jim Mason

Beech Acres Parenting Center, “Healthy Minds, Successful Students” Virtual Town Hall | Noon-1 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Town hall discussion moderated by Jim Mason, president and CEO, with Q&A session to follow. Meet and Greet with Jim Mason at 11:15 a.m. exclusively for donors.

beechacres.org/development-event/healthy-minds-successful-students-virtual-town-hall

Cincinnati Arts Association, “Dada Rafiki” | 7 p.m. Virtual. Conversations – Celebrating the year of the woman. Dada Rafiki translates as sister-friend. Award-winning artist/poet Annie Ruth hosts this multi-sensory artistic expression of music, dance, song and spoken word. Hosted by WLWT’s Courtis Fuller.

dadarafiki.net/index.html

David Armando as P.J. and A.J. Baldwin as Gina

Know Theatre, “Zack” | 8 p.m. Live streaming. Lovesick surfer-boy PJ and teen fashionista Gina are over the moon when they’re invited into the inner circle of the charming but prank-happy new kid at school, Zack. When Zack plans a prank that goes too far, PJ and Gina race to stop him before it’s too late. Inspired by the Saturday morning teen sitcoms of the early 90s, “Zack” is a clever satirical comedy, set in 1991, that takes on race and tokenism from the rose-colored P.O.V. of two teens of color enrolled in a mostly white Southern California high school. Through Dec. 13.

knowtheatre.com

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, “Journey BOREALIS”| 6-10 p.m. (M-Th, 6-9 p.m.) Drive-through holiday light experience featuring new media and light-based art from BLINK’s Brave Berlin, and musical collaborations with the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Cincinnati Boychoir. Check out next week’s print and digital issue of M&M for more details. Weekends: $25 per carload. M-Th: $20. Members: always $15. Through Jan. 3.

pyramidhill.org

Nov. 21, Saturday

ADC West – the raw space

Art Design Consultants, ADC West Open House | Noon-5 p.m. Opportunity to safely explore extensive new West End space housing this corporate and residential art consultancy. View artwork by more than 150 talented artists featured in their annual Blink Art Resource publication. Reception: 5-8 p.m. (RSVP required)

adcfineart.com

Clarinetist Anthony McGill

Cincinnati Symphony, Live from Music Hall | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Louis Langrée leads a reduced CSO in music by Franz Schubert (his “Unfinished” Symphony), Julia Perry (“Homonucleus C.F.” for 10 percussionists), and Anthony Davis (“You Have the Right to Remain Silent“, featuring clarinetist Anthony McGill, 2020 Avery Fisher Prize recipient).

cincinnatisymphony.org

FotoFocus Presents: Lens Mix | 3 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Mitch Epstein and Terry Tempest Williams, both Guggenheim Fellows, will discuss their explorations in photography, writing and advocacy, and examine the myriad transgressions against American lands and the peoples struggling to survive there.

Zoom

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, “L’Opera Famiglia” | 7:30 p.m. Basilica of St. Peter in Chains, and virtual. DETAILS: Two married opera couples – Sandra Lopez & Stuart Neill and Stacey Rishoi & Gustav Andreassen – join J. R. Cassidy and the KSO, LIVE, in favorite operatic and sacred arias and duets.

kyso.org

Nov. 22, Sunday

Western & Southern, Thanksgiving Day Virtual 10K | Virtual. DETAILS: In lieu of traditional in-person Turkey Day race. Run or walk anywhere-anytime, through Nov. 29. Registrants receive virtual race kit.

secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php?event_id=134410

Nov. 23, Monday

St. Elizabeth Foundation, Style Show & Luncheon | 11:30 a.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Free event. Runway show featuring fashions from Dillard’s and Donna Salyers’ Fabulous-Furs, a Vendor Village showcase perfect for holiday shopping; silent auction with wine and bourbon pull.

giving.stelizabeth.com/styleshow

Nov. 24, Tuesday

Rabbi David Ellenson

Hebrew Union College, Dr. Fritz Bamberger Memorial Lecture Series | 1 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “Thinking Jewish in a Changing America,” with Rabbi David Ellenson, Ph.D., HUC chancellor emeritus and Rabbi Michael Marmur, Ph.D., associate professor of Jewish theology, HUC/Jerusalem. Drawing from their recently-published anthology “American Jewish Thought Since 1934,” Ellenson and Marmur chart some of the major trends spanning generations, denominations, and ideologies, and share insights that resonate with the current unfolding crisis in America.

huc.edu/registration-huc-connect-online-learning

Hyde Park Farmers Market Harvest Celebration (aka Turkey Tuesday) | 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hyde Park Square. DETAILS: While turkeys may be in short supply, you can find seasonal local produce, artisan side dishes, as well as flowers and holiday decor. Endorsed by Green Umbrella.

hydeparkfarmersmarket.com/home/turkey-tuesday/