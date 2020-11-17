Holocaust & Humanity Center launches city-wide Upstander Project

Haile Foundation, AGAR help expand mural campaign throughout Cincinnati

Through funding from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation and creative support from partner, the AGAR agency, the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center is proud to launch its newest initiative, the Cincy Upstander Project.

The Cincy Upstander Project aims to inspire those in the Cincinnati community to become “upstanders” through a city-wide art campaign, monthly programs, museum tours, giveaways and training opportunities. Upstanders are individuals who stand up for others and their rights. They fight against injustice and unfairness, and they use their character strengths to inspire action and become the best of humanity today.

Sarah Weiss, executive director of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center

“Our mission of ensuring the lessons of the Holocaust inspire action today is at the core of the Upstander Project’s goal,” said Sarah L. Weiss, CEO of the Holocaust & Humanity Center. “Every person can activate their strengths to become upstanders – to make a difference in their own unique way. We need that in this moment.”

HHC, AGAR and the Haile Foundation will celebrate the project launch at noon, Nov. 17, with a digital program called, “Cincy Upstander Project: What It Means to Be An Upstander Today.”

Beginning this week, AGAR will install inspirational, interactive murals in neighborhoods throughout the Tri-state, including Over-the-Rhine, Walnut Hills and Avondale, Liberty Twp., Pleasant Ridge and Clifton. The murals feature local upstanders who use their character strengths to better their communities and the world. Featured upstanders include local Holocaust survivor Edith Carter, interfaith and Muslim leader Shakila Ahmad, and arts advocate Kick Lee.

Featured ‘upstander’ Kick Lee

The mural campaign is part of a larger initiative to inspire a movement of upstanders throughout our city, state and country.

Ways to engage with the Upstander Project:

Learn from the museum.

The museum at Union Terminal incorporates media, artifacts, art, and interactive exhibitions to share this history and its lessons. It also includes the Humanity Gallery where visitors explore moments, meeting individuals who activated their character strengths to become upstanders and bring change to our community and world. Prepare for your visit today.

Engage with HHC.

Every month, HHC will feature upstanders who are making a difference in their community. From veterans issues to homelessness, these individuals use their character strengths to tackle complex issues. Look out for upcoming events, and sign up to receive weekly updates on programming.

Cincy Upstander Project: What It Means to Be an Upstander Today

Tuesday, Nov. 17, noon | Learn More Here

Tuesday, Nov. 17, noon | Learn More Here Cincy Upstander Project: What We Can Do to Address Housing Insecurity During COVID-19

Tuesday, Dec. 15, noon | Learn More Here

Take the character strengths survey.

In this unique time, take the VIA Character Strengths survey to determine what your top character strengths are and how you can leverage them to address challenges and make a difference. Click here to take the survey.

Show you’re an upstander.

When you donate $25 to the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, you receive a special “Upstander” Mask to wear in public spaces. Donate today and the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center will ship the mask to you. Or pick up your mask in person at the Holocaust & Humanity Center Museum at Union Terminal. Get yours here.

Show you’re an upstander out in the community by wearing your #cincyupstander shirt. When you purchase one of the shirts from CincyShirts Upstander Collection, a portion of the proceeds go back to the Holocaust & Humanity Center. Browse the collection here.

Nominate an upstander.

Nominate someone to be featured as the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Upstander of the Week. The HHC will share their story on social media. The hope is to inspire someone else to give back, help others, and become an upstander by activating their character strengths.

An example of the murals you may find

Find HHC in the community.

With creative support from AGAR, HHC is launching its mural campaign throughout the Tri-state. From Interactive designs help understand what it means to be an upstander. Tag yourself on social media using #cincyupstander or #upstander project, and you’ll be entered to win giveaways from the museum and community partners. Visit HHC’s website for a map of mural locations.

Book a training opportunity.

Looking for way for your organization, company or school to engage with HHC’s mission? HHC staff can provide personalized digital programs, in-person museum experiences, and even upstander training opportunities. Contact Kara Driscoll, kdriscoll@cincyhhc.org.

www.holocaustandhumanity.org/upstander-project