Names in the News: Nov. 18, 2020

Jeff Taylor takes helm of Junior Achievement

Jeff Taylor

Junior Achievement of OKI Partners, Inc., (JA), announces Jeff Taylor has been selected as the organization’s new president and CEO. Taylor will replace retiring chief executive, Greg Ebel, who stepped down at the end of October.

Taylor has a long history of serving community organizations as the Director of Institutional Advancement for the Dan Beard Council, Boy Scouts of America, and through various corporate fundraising roles at Artswave. He joined JA in September.

“Jeff is a proven leader,” said Board Chair Marilyn Coleman. He has a track record supporting empowerment for young people and he also knows his way around fundraising, which is more challenging than ever as we navigate the health crisis.”

“One of Junior Achievement’s values is the belief in the boundless potential of young people,” said Taylor. “My career has focused on that same belief. I have always admired the way Junior Achievement creates bridges between the corporate world and students to open young eyes, minds, and even doors. I look forward to our continued growth.”

Taylor and his wife, Andrea, live in Madeira.

About Junior Achievement of OKI Partners, Inc.

Junior Achievement is the region’s largest provider of financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship education for young people, celebrating 101 years of service. JA programs leverage the lived experience of classroom volunteers, along with a fun and interactive curriculum, to empower young people to own their economic success. Each year, more than 39,000 students in the Greater Cincinnati region benefit from JA programs.

UC Foundation names Rae Mang new board chair

The University of Cincinnati Foundation Board of Trustees has appointed a new chair. Rae Mang, Pharm ’89, began her two-year term in October, succeeding Troy Neat, Bus ’91, who is now immediate past chair.

Rae Mang

Mang is a former marketing director at Procter & Gamble and is presently an adjunct professor at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. She and her husband, John Mang, CEAS ’88, are both first-generation college students and have donated to UC’s Gen-1 program. They also created a scholarship for Carl H. Lindner Honors-PLUS students at UC’s Carl H. Lindner College of Business.

“Challenge begets opportunity, and we have a unique window in time to inspire our supporters like never before,” Mang said. “We must continue to deliver quality education that is accessible and affordable, and nurture a diverse community that rejects hate and inequality. This is who we are, and what will allow us to rise together to deliver our vision and transform lives.”

Mang said her time at UC provided the springboard for a successful life and she’s proud of its dedication to positive change.

“Rae is positivity personified,” said UC Foundation President Peter Landgren. “A proven leader and visionary, she has stepped up to lead the 54-member UC Foundation Board. Rae is passionate about students and patient care, and sees the work of the Next, Now Campaign as pivotal to our university and health care system. She is already a trusted and respected partner for me, and for all who have the pleasure to collaborate with her.”