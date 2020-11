On Tuesday, Dec. 1st, CABVI is participating in the global #GivingTuesday movement to support individuals who are blind or visually impaired, and we need your help!

Here at CABVI, we are committed to building brighter futures for people with vision loss. Each year, we strive to help more than 6,000 people to lead full and independent lives.

Please consider making a gift in support of CABVI’s services. No matter the amount, ever dollar counts!

