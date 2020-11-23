ArtsWave launches ‘Power of Her’ holiday online store to benefit the arts

ArtsWave has announced the launch of an online store, running now through early December, as a holiday fundraiser and capstone to “The Power of Her,” an 18-month initiative celebrating women in the arts.

The new merchandise line celebrates women in the arts and women throughout the Cincinnati region. The store includes “Power of Her”-branded clothing items, masks, mugs, postcards and more. Three of the items were created by local artists and entrepreneurs.

In addition, ArtsWave’s “Imagineers, Impresarios, Inventors: Cincinnati’s Arts and the Power of Her,” will be featured on the merchandise website. This book, released in summer 2020 and edited by Kathy Merchant, former president/CEO of Greater Cincinnati Foundation and ArtsWave Women’s Leadership Roundtable member, celebrates nearly 200 women who have shaped Greater Cincinnati’s arts. The book includes 120 essays by 34 journalists, freelance writers and authors.

Kathy Merchant

The store will be online through Dec. 7. All proceeds beyond the cost of goods will be used to support the 100-plus projects and organizations funded by ArtsWave. All items will be created and shipped by Dec. 16 to arrive before Christmas.

artswave.org