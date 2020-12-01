Frisch’s, Rooted Grounds offer free coffee to first responders in December

Frisch’s Big Boy and Rooted Grounds Coffee Co. are partnering to offer free coffee to all first responders throughout the month of December. The offer is available in participating Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants to all who serve in law enforcement, hospitals, firefighting, emergency/paramedic medical services and more. No minimum purchase is necessary. Valid badge or ID is required.

Jason Vaughn (left), president and CEO of Frisch’s

“Frisch’s Big Boy appreciates all who provide or support emergency services,” said Jason Vaughn, president and CEO of Frisch’s. “Offering a free cup of fresh roasted craft coffee is a simple way for us to say thank you,” added David Knopf, president of Rooted Grounds.

Free coffee also will be available to all customers on Thursdays during December. No minimum purchase is required, and it’s available at participating Frisch’s Big Boy locations in dine-in, drive-through, carryout and curbside.

Also, Frisch’s has donated 2,000 pies to ArtsWave, to be distributed to regional arts organizations as holiday gifts for staffers affected by economic hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many arts organizations are finding it a challenge to show appreciation for their employees and artists,” said ArtsWave President and CEO Alecia Kintner. “We are so grateful to Frisch’s and the leadership of CEO Jason Vaughn for making this generous donation a much-needed boost at the end of a tumultuous year.”