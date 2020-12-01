M&M at 25: Looking back at how we have changed

Best laid plans

At the beginning of 2020, our hope was to throw a substantial celebration at the end of this year, commemorating our 25th anniversary of publication. Needless to say, any significant gathering will just have to – like all good things – wait.

Express Cincinnati founders Mike and Nancy O’Connor with Elizabeth and Thom Mariner, August 2008

A look back

In August of 2008, we took ownership of what was then Express Cincinnati from Mike and Nancy O’Connor, who had founded the publication in 1995 and grew it into a meaningful voice on behalf of Cincinnati nonprofits.

For this silver anniversary issue, we are sharing a selection of covers over the decades. Hopefully, these images will spark remembrances among longtime readers and provide context for those who have discovered us more recently. The very first cover in November 1995 featured Nancy Aichholz as chair of Cincinnati Ballet’s Nutcracker Ball. Coincidentally, Nancy is pictured in this issue in her current role as president and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators (Page 28). You may notice other “lifers” along the way. Enjoy your trip through time, checking out our quarter century of cover images.

A heartfelt thank you to our editors the past dozen-plus years – Rebecca Chambers, Sue Goldberg and Ray Cooklis – for their editorial care and expertise. You taught us the ropes and have kept us in line. We are so grateful for your guidance and your care.

With appreciation

We are proud to continue to serve the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit community, in print and online, and plan to be around for years to come, with your continuing support. And speaking of support, a special expression of gratitude to you who have invested in us through advertising over the years. You have allowed us to continue to offer this publication and showcase the incomparable generosity and creativity of our region.

Thank you for whatever you have, can and will do to promote the well-being of the Greater Cincinnati region. May your holiday season be meaningful and safe. And please, wear your masks!

Gratefully,

Thom & Elizabeth Mariner

Co-publishers