Pandemic continues to cause closures, cancellations in Cincinnati arts

The recent surge in the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause closures, cancellations and postponements in the Cincinnati cultural community:

Linton Chamber Music

The renowned chamber-music series has canceled its Dec. 6 “Live from Linton!” concert

“out an abundance of caution.” The program was to feature Artistic Directors Jaime Laredo and Sharon Robinson with guest musicians in Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet.

Previous “Live from Linton!” performances are available to view via Linton Chamber Music’s YouTube channel.

lintonmusic.org

Sorg Opera House

The Middletown theater announced it has postponed its Dec. 5 “Thunderstruck” show because of COVID-19 restrictions. The recreation of an AC/DC concert has been rescheduled for 8 p.m. Feb. 6. All tickets purchased for the show will be honored on that date.

sorgoperahouse.org

Visionaries + Voices

V+V has temporarily closed both of its studio locations, effective Nov. 30, because of the increase in COVID-19 cases. “The health and safety of our artists and staff is of the utmost importance to us,” says Executive Director Robyn Winkler. “Due to the diligence of our staff and artists following strict safety precautions, we’ve been fortunate to not have any known cases. We want to keep it that way.”

Studio officials will continue to monitor the pandemic situation to determine when it would be appropriate to reopen. The organization still will offer remote virtual services to artists who are interested.

visionariesandvoices.com

However, the show being produced with co-working space 1628 Ltd. is still on:

1628 Ltd., “Rephrase: An Exploration of the World Through the Lens of Pop Art” | Dec. 5, noon-5 p.m. (Timed ticket entry). 11 Garfield Pl., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-320-2596. Runs through Feb. 26.

1628ltd.com

Weston Art Gallery

The Cincinnati Arts Association’s Alice F. and Harris K. Weston Art Gallery in the Aronoff Center for the Arts has closed to the public temporarily, because of the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases. “The health and well-being of the Weston’s guests, staff, and artists continues to be our number one priority,” the gallery noted. Three exhibitions that were scheduled to open Dec. 3 – by artists Johnny Coleman, Carolyn Mazloomi and Heather Jones – have been postponed indefinitely; rescheduled dates will be announced later.

westonartgallery.com