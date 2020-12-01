PWC volunteers help hundreds of homeowners during ‘45 Days of Service’

People Working Cooperatively, a volunteer organization that provides home repairs, energy conservation and accessibility modification to help residents remain in their homes, recently completed its “45 Days of Service” project to provide home repairs and winter preparation for area residents.

Map shows the locations where People Working Cooperatively volunteers did home repairs during “45 Days of Service.”

More than 1,000 volunteers participated in the project, which furnished services to 546 homeowners throughout the Tristate. Various businesses and community organizations rallied together around this socially distant volunteer initiative.

The need for PWC’s volunteer services has continued throughout the pandemic, but social distancing requirements and economic strains have made providing those services more difficult. So instead of doing two volunteer events as usual – Prepare Affair and Repair Affair – PWC combined the two events into a single volunteer effort. And instead of doing it all in one weekend, the organization spread the project over 45 days.

pwchomerepairs.org