City to make outdoor dining permanent with ‘Streateries’ in Downtown, OTR

The City of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) plan to convert their temporary expanded outdoor dining program into a permanent feature on the streets of Downtown and Over-the-Rhine.

The temporary program was rolled out in mid-May, as restaurants and bars that had been required to close during the shutdown were given permission to reopen with outdoor dining. The city coordinated with 3CDC to create the dining areas. The pilot program’s success led the city to explore making it permanent.

The $2 million effort will involve converting the temporary sites into “Streateries” – a combination of parklets and concrete bump-outs/sidewalk expansions.

The city also proposes shutting down portions of four streets for outdoor dining: 15th Street from Vine Street to Parvis Alley; 15th Street from Race to Goose Alley; 14th Street from Race Street to Republic Street; and Broadway from 12th Street to 13th Street in Pendleton.

“Making these outdoor dining areas permanent will not only provide bars and restaurants with valuable expanded seating, but they will also generate added vibrancy in the urban core, provide important traffic-calming features to our streets, and will be much more aesthetically pleasing than the construction barriers currently in use,” Mayor John Cranley said

Bars and restaurants in the urban core that do not have temporary outdoor seating will also be eligible for the program.

The project will be funded primarily by the city, with contributions from the Devou Good Foundation, the Duke Energy Foundation, and The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation.

The city and 3CDC hope to begin construction in January, with the permanent Streateries completed in the spring.

