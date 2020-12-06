Media outlets unite in broadcast to boost region’s anti-COVID efforts

Six local television, radio and print news outlets will present an hour-long program for regional residents facing the harshest season of the COVID-19 pandemic. “TriState Strong: Getting to Zero” will run simultaneously on all outlets at 7 p.m. Dec. 10, produced by The Regional COVID Communications Center (RC3) and supported by Procter & Gamble.

The program will be aired on TV by WCPO 9, WKRC Local12 and CETConnect/Think-TV. It will stream on The Enquirer/cincinnati.com, and 91.7 WVXU Cincinnati Public Radio, wvxu.org. Radio One stations (101.1FM The Wiz, 100.3FM Cincinnati’s R&B station, and The Buzz 1230AM and101.5 FM) also are partners in this initiative.

The event features leaders in business and healthcare, plus front-line hospital workers, local celebrities and respected voices in education, sports, the arts, and faith-based organizations to share an urgent message with the public.

The message: Everyone can do something to help reach zero positive cases, zero hospitalizations, zero closures, zero deaths.

Additional participants will include staff and patients from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the University of Cincinnati Medical Center/UC Health, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

The program features well-known local people sharing their experiences and advice: Radio One’s Lincoln Ware, and WLW’s Mike McConnell, the Rev. Damon Lynch III, Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, Cincinnati Reds COO Phil Castellini, and iconic West-side restaurateurs Mike and Mark LaRosa.

Since the Regional COVID Communications Center was created in July, Executive Director Regina Carswell Russo has led efforts to inform the public about COVID and health protocols. This is RC3’s latest effort to help unify our region around a goal of defeating COVID.

healthcollab.org/rc3