Bethany House launches campaign for new, $16.5M homeless services center

Bethany House Services has launched its largest-ever public campaign to raise funds for a new, consolidated family homeless shelter and comprehensive services center in Bond Hill. With the new building, the agency will combine seven facilities into one, consolidated shelter and services center for families experiencing homelessness.

A rendering of the exterior of Bethany House Services’ planned $16.5 million shelter and services center

This new facility is critical to ensuring more families experiencing homelessness have access to a safe place to stay while they search for employment and housing, Bethany House officials say. Despite continuous expansion, its facilities have reached capacity. Families and staff are spread among seven locations throughout the city, which is inefficient, costly, and means unequal access to programs.

The estimated cost of the new center is $16.5 million; $10 million has been raised so far from foundations and individuals, including gifts of $1 million or more from Amazon’s Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, the Heidt Family Foundation, the Farmer Family Foundation, the City of Cincinnati, the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation, and a local family choosing to remain anonymous.

Regional data show that only about one in four families who called the homeless shelter hotline in 2019 received shelter or services. Bethany House serves about 900 families each year and estimates it will provide shelter and services for an additional 100 families with the new facility’s increased efficiencies and expanded on-site services.

One of the donors to the campaign so far has pledged to match any donations up to $50,000 by the end of the year. More information is available at the Bethany House website.

bethanyhouseservices.org/newbuildingcampaign