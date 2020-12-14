Matthew 25: Ministries’ drive-through ‘Holiday Giveaway’ to provide food, COVID-19 aid to area families

Matthew 25: Ministries, in partnership with Procter & Gamble, Cintas and City of Blue Ash, will provide non-perishable food items and COVID-19 supplies to members of the community on Dec. 17.

The goal is to help promote personal and public safety and to help families with essential food supplies for the holidays.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., recipients can drive through the parking lot of Matthew 25: Ministries’ facility at 11060 Kenwood Road and receive up to two kits containing PPE and hygiene supplies, along with two boxes containing non-perishable food items, while supplies last.

Because supplies are limited, there will be a maximum of two PPE kits and two food boxes per vehicle.

“Matthew 25: is grateful to be able to serve Greater Cincinnati and help ensure people have what they need this holiday season,” says Matthew 25: Ministries’ CEO Tim Mettey. “We receive such generous support from our neighbors year-round, and we’re thankful to be able to give back to the community through this giveaway.”

Recipients must remain in their vehicles while picking up supplies. In observance of social distancing guidelines, recipients will pull up to the distribution station, pop the trunk of their vehicle, and then supplies will be placed directly into the trunk.

Matthew 25: continues working with first responders, hospitals, healthcare providers, public service agencies and other organizations to ensure that they have supplies to protect their employees and safely meet the needs of the community. The organization has distributed more than 6 million pounds of COVID-19 relief supplies including masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, paper products, soap, batteries, diapers, plus additional personal protective equipment, personal care products, and cleaning items to more than 1,300 partner organizations.

