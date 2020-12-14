United Way honors five ‘Corporate Heroes’ for volunteerism in 2020

Five local businesses are being recognized for their commitment to volunteerism during a year when it was most needed.

EY, Michelman, US Bank, Ingage Partners and Graydon law firm received 020 Corporate Heroes awards from United Way of Greater Cincinnati for embracing volunteer engagement and providing opportunities for team members to get involved in their community.

Employees at the companies volunteered for more hours per capita than others their size in United Way’s annual Corporate Heroes competition.

“This was an incredibly difficult year on everyone, but these companies and their employees stayed focused on helping our community, said Moira Weir, United Way president and CEO. “When companies and volunteers unite, we change lives.”

This is the sixth year United Way recognized Corporate Heroes for their volunteer engagement. EY won the competition in all six years of its existence. Graydon won the heroes competition for its size three straight years, while Ingage Partners won two straight years.

The company size categories: 750 or more employees; 250 to 749 employees; 100 to 249 employees; 10 to 99 employees.

Companies sign up for the competition and then track employee volunteer time. Points are earned per each hour volunteered.

uwgc.org

Moira Weir, United Way president and CEO