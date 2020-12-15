Playhouse’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ to air as a one-man radio play

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park and Cincinnati Public Radio have joined to bring listeners “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play,” continuing a local holiday tradition despite the pandemic.

Bruce Cromer, who plays Ebenezer Scrooge in the Playhouse’s annual production, will perform all the roles in this one-man radio version.

Bruce Cromer in Playhouse in the Park’s “A Christmas Carol.” Photo by Mikki Schaffner

Sponsored by Macy’s, it will air on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. Dec. 23 and 7 p.m. Dec. 24.

The Playhouse cancelled what would have been its 30th anniversary stage production of “A Christmas Carol” because of the pandemic.

“Until it is safe to bring back the full ensemble for the Playhouse’s annual production, we invite the community to celebrate the spirit of the holidays from the comfort of home with A Christmas Carol on the radio,” said Blake Robison, artistic director at the Playhouse.

“Bruce Comer is beloved as Scrooge, and now we’ll get to experience his immense talent and this holiday favorite in an imaginative new way.”

Cromer will bring to life the timeless story of Ebenezer Scrooge, who famously hates the holidays and undergoes a miraculous transformation when four ghosts visit him one fateful Christmas Eve.

Recorded at Cincinnati Public Radio’s Corbett Studio by audio engineer Rick Andress and featuring sound design by Matthew M. Nielson, A Christmas Carol will not only air on WVXU and WMUB, but will stream on wvxu.org and will be archived on the site for further listening during the holidays.

