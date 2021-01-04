Recognition

Top Ten Stories of 2020

Needless to say, the pandemic altered our lives in ways we could not imagine, and had a powerful impact upon both what we published and what you chose to read. Here are M&M’s Top Ten most-read stories of the year…

One

UC/CCM COVID research: How bad is the news for voices and winds?
By Ray Cooklis

Two

Music teaching in the time of coronavirus
By David Lyman

Three

Announcing National Philanthropy Day honorees for 2020

Four

‘Whiz kid’ Brett Stover’s next venture
By David Lyman

Five

Learning Grove’s Gala in the Grove goes virtual

Six

Ensemble Theatre’s D. Lynn Meyers: ‘creating a huge bubble of theatrical goodness’
By David Lyman

Seven

Timeless Gala celebrates 125th anniversary of Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Eight

ScareCorona art show hopes to frighten virus away

Nine

‘The next normal’

Ten

Gala ticket holders stand tall in support of Taft Museum
By David Lyman

