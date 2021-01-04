Recognition Top Ten Stories of 2020 by Movers and Makers • January 4, 2021 Needless to say, the pandemic altered our lives in ways we could not imagine, and had a powerful impact upon both what we published and what you chose to read. Here are M&M’s Top Ten most-read stories of the year… One UC/CCM COVID research: How bad is the news for voices and winds? By Ray Cooklis Two Music teaching in the time of coronavirus By David Lyman Three Announcing National Philanthropy Day honorees for 2020 Four ‘Whiz kid’ Brett Stover’s next venture By David Lyman Five Learning Grove’s Gala in the Grove goes virtual Six Ensemble Theatre’s D. Lynn Meyers: ‘creating a huge bubble of theatrical goodness’ By David Lyman Seven Timeless Gala celebrates 125th anniversary of Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Eight ScareCorona art show hopes to frighten virus away Nine ‘The next normal’ Ten Gala ticket holders stand tall in support of Taft Museum By David Lyman Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related