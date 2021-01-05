Culture FIX: events this week

We are coming out of the gate slowly, but surely. Here are a few options to hang your New Year’s hat on…

Cincinnati Art Museum, Special Engagement Days | Weekends in January, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Eden Park. DETAILS: Limited hourly capacity remains reduced and advanced online registration is required. Special member-only access available on Fridays. This weekend is the final chance to view “Women Breaking Boundaries” and “Women Breaking Boundaries” Version 2.0.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Cincinnati Museum Center, Maya: The Exhibition | Union Terminal, Queensgate. DETAILS: Exhibition has been extended through April 4, Easter.

cincymuseum.org

Jan. 6, Wednesday

Dave Schroeder

Behringer-Crawford Museum, “Thomas More University – A Century of Learning” | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Dave Schroeder, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library shares the history of Thomas More and the women and men who brought the college into existence.

Register

Sean P. Mette

Know Theatre, “Krampus Claus” | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “Many years ago, Krampus, the legendary Christmas demon, faced down and defeated the greatest evil he’s ever known: St. Nicholas, who had begun gorging himself on naughty children. But now, an ill wind is blowing, the chains that bind Nicholas are weakening, and a final reckoning must come between Krampus and the forces of darkness.” Written by Sean P. Mette. Sponsored by MeSsed Comics.

knowtheatre.com

Jan. 7, Thursday

Denielle Wilson

The Response Project | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: First of four new films plus art show exploring music and mindfulness in historic Cincinnati buildings (Imperial Theatre, Kauffman Brewing Tunnels, King Records and Emery Theatre). CSO cellist Denielle Wilson performs “Calvary Ostinato” by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson. For the series, five local arts and community-building organizations (The Hive, Cincinnati Preservation Collective, Katie Baker and The Welcome Project, concert:nova and Te Response Project) create a response to Pauline Oliveros’ “Sonic Meditations.” Remaining films air Jan. 14, 21 & 28. Learn more about founder Brianna Matzke in our current magazine.

Special bonus film from The Response Project

facebook.com/responseproject

Jan. 9, Saturday

Emily Martin

The Carnegie, Tiny Concert Series | 7:30 p.m. Virtual or in-person: 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. DETAILS: Vocalist Emily Martin offers a night of tunes and entertainment. A native of Fort Thomas, Emily currently teaches at Holy Cross High School. Her onstage credits include roles for Walt Disney World Entertainment, Human Race Theatre, a stint on the Delta Queen, and locally with Beechmont Players, The Footlighters and The Carnegie.

thecarnegie.com

Cincinnati Song Initiative, Winter Song Festival I | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: For “Cincinnati songSLAM,” twelve teams present a newly composed song for voice and piano. Audience votes and awards $1,500 in prize money.

cincinnatisonginitiative.org/events/songslam

Kennedy Heights Arts Center, SOS ART Retrospective 2016-2020 | 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 6546 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45213. 513-631-4278. DETAILS: This exhibit looking back at five years of the SOS ART festival, honoring themes of peace and justice, founded by Saad Ghosn. Runs through Feb. 27.

kennedyarts.org

Jan. 10, Sunday

Elena Villalón

Samuel Martin

Cincinnati Song Initiative, Winter Song Festival II | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: This recital features 2019 Metropolitan Opera Council Grand Finals winner, soprano Elena Villalón, and CSI artistic director, pianist Samuel Martin. The diverse program offers songs by Henry Purcell, Francis Poulenc, Olivier Messiaen, Sergei Rachmaninov, Manuel de Falla, Enrique Granados, Manuel Ponce and Joaquín Turina.

cincinnatisonginitiative.org

Jennifer Koh

Linton Chamber Music, Live from Linton! | 4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: A live recital featuring an all-Bach program performed by renowned violinist Jennifer Koh.

lintonmusic.org

Jan. 11, Monday

Kennedy Heights Arts Center, “Revolutionary: Being American Today” | 6-8 p.m. 6546 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45213. DETAILS: Opening reception for this new exhibit in the Kennedy Gallery at KHAC. Runs through March 7.

kennedyarts.org

Memorial Hall, Jazz at the MEMO | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Washington Park. DETAILS: Jazz at the MEMO ascends to the more spacious Anderson Theater (556 seats for 84 lucky guests), where everyone can be safely distanced. Local ensemble We Are the Walrus presents favorite Beatles tunes in a fresh jazz style. Series continues on subsequent Mondays.

memorialhallotr.com