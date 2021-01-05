Nominations being accepted for 2021 Leadership Council awards

Leadership Council for Nonprofits, host of the 2021 Securing the Future conference, is pleased to announce the call for nominations for the Nonprofit Leadership Legacy Awards.

What better time to shine a spotlight on two individual nonprofit leaders, and a nonprofit organization, whose leaders have demonstrated great efforts to help “secure the future” of the organizations they serve and support.

Please consider submitting a nomination for the awards below by Jan. 15th.

Award categories are:

Visionary Board Leader :

This award honors an established and proven board member of a nonprofit organization in the Greater Cincinnati region who has led their organization through transformational change, weathered difficult circumstances, or demonstrated outstanding vision and achievement.

This award recognizes an early-career leader in Greater Cincinnati nonprofit sector who is positively impacting their organization and the community through demonstrated vision, understanding, clarity and agility while operating in a VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) world.

This award recognizes a nonprofit organization that is welcoming at every level to every individual.

Nomination & Selection Information:

Click Here to download and review the criteria for each category.

Deadline to submit nominations is Jan. 15.

. More than one nomination may be submitted.

All nominations should be submitted online using the links above or in the document.

Leadership Council for Nonprofits Board of Directors will review nominations and vote on the awardees. Awardees will be announced by the end of January 2021, and the acceptance will be pre-recorded and shared at the Securing the Future conference on March 4. Each awardee will also receive a complimentary registration to attend the conference.

