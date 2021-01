Glassroom celebrates Fiona’s 4th birthday through Zoom workshop

Cincinnati’s favorite hippo, Fiona, is turning four years old. In celebration, Glassroom and Brazee Studios will host “Fiona’s Birthday Party” via an online Zoom workshop Thursday, Jan. 21, 5:30 p.m. Glassroom will provide all the materials you need in a kit that you can take home and create your own fused glass Fiona plate.

The take-home kit for creating a Fiona plate



A portion of all proceeds from “Fiona’s Birthday Party Zoom Workshop” will support hippo conservation through the Cincinnati Zoo + Botanical Gardens.

Tickets, including a plate creation kit, are $70.

Alternatively, celebrate Fiona’s Birthday in the studio during Glassroom’s “Celebrate Fiona! Saturday Family Workshop” – Saturday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. Reservations.



Glassroom, located at Brazee Studios in Oakley, is a leader in glass art activities for families.

glassroomart.com