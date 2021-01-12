Names in the News: Jan. 13, 2021

An occasional digest of people moving & making in the Greater Cincinnati community…

Bootsy is Living the Dream

Bootsy Collins (Photo by Bruce Talamon)

Annually AARP Cincinnati celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy by honoring someone who “embodies living the dream in modern day times.” This year, the honoree is legendary funk master, William “Bootsy” Collins. Living the Dream will feature Bootsy’s work through the Bootsy Collins Foundation, a look at the impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s contribution to a civil society, AARP’s participation in helping to disrupt disparities and inequities, and the power of music. Cincinnati radio personality, Lincoln Ware will interview Bootsy Collins! This virtual event is free and open to the public but registration is required. Those not able to attend can register and watch later.

Impact 100 welcomes new board members

Impact 100 is an organization run by 23 women volunteers. Below are the new recruits serving in 2021:

Annemarie Henkel , co-president

, co-president Sharon Mitchell , co-president

, co-president Peg Dierkers , treasurer

, treasurer Nicole Ware, secretary

secretary Janet Collins , Focus Area Committee chair

, Focus Area Committee chair Lisa DiGate , nonprofit coordinator

, nonprofit coordinator Nancy Keyser , membership co-chair

, membership co-chair Carey McGraw Kuznar , chief party officer

, chief party officer Valerie Milinovich , development chair

, development chair Reagan Smith, Focus Area Committee chair

Hearing, Speech + Deaf Center’s Dr. Mills appointed to Ohio board

Dr. Nancy Mills

Hearing Speech + Deaf Center’s Dr. Nancy Mills, director of clinical services, has been appointed by Governor Mike DeWine to Ohio’s Speech and Hearing Professionals Board for a two-year term. Mills received her audiology doctorate from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences. She has been practicing audiology in Cincinnati for more than 20 years, joining Hearing Speech + Deaf Center as Director of Clinical Services in 2017. The Ohio Speech and Hearing Professionals Board protects consumers by regulating the practice of audiology, hearing aid dealing, fitting and dispensing, and speech-language pathology by establishing, promoting, and enforcing practice standards and professional competency among licensees.

Center for Addiction Treatment names new board president

Marcus Thompson

Center for Addiction Treatment’s board of trustees has elected Marcus Thompson as its new board president. He is as community development manager for Skanska USA, a global construction management firm. Having previously served as vice president-elect, Thompson was named to replace Steve Goodin, who stepped down after being appointed to Cincinnati City Council. Thompson also serves as president of the Great Parks Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, is a board member for Council on Child Abuse, a member of the Cincinnati Zoo Ambassador Council, a mentor, a member of Cincinnati Youth Collaborative board of directors, and serves as co-director of Saturday Hoops.

Center for Great Neighborhoods 2020 Heart of the Community Awards

Each year, Center for Great Neighborhoods recognizes people in the community who remind all of us to focus on the good, to keep supporting our neighbors, and to keep dreaming of and working towards a bright future for the people in Covington. Honorees for 2020:

Jana Moerlein , interior designer

, interior designer Chuck Beatty & Chad Turner , Creative House of Art & Design

, Creative House of Art & Design Morgan Davenport , Covington Leads graduate

, Covington Leads graduate Liz Fet , aquatic biologist for SD1

, aquatic biologist for SD1 Kareem Simpson , SparkLight Creative Group

, SparkLight Creative Group Josh Niederhelman, president of Historic Licking Riverside Civic Association

Zoo continues as Greenest Zoo in America

The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden continues to earn its title of Greenest Zoo in America, having recently received a Platinum level Encouraging Environmental Excellence (E3) award from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for modeling its comprehensive sustainability efforts. The zoo was one of only four organizations in Ohio to achieve Platinum level E3 honors this year. Cincinnati Zoo won for providing 100 percent of its electricity needs through renewable energy, for its After School Green Team program for neighborhood families, its horticulture assistance with local park landscaping and pollinator gardens, and a program updating residential and public spaces to LED lighting.

New board members at Health Care Access Now

Joyanna Wesche Blake, senior director of IT operations at Alkermes

Andrew Johnson, attorney

Brett Bonfield, COO, Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County

SVDP pharmacy director receives statewide award

Mike Espel

Mike Espel, RPh, founding pharmacy director of the St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy, has been recognized as Ohio’s 2020 Free Clinic Pharmacist of the Year. The honor was given by the Charitable Healthcare Network, a collection of free health clinics and charitable pharmacies across Ohio. Under Espel’s 14 years of leadership, St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy has dispensed more than 585,000 free prescriptions to needy Ohioans, valued over $76 million. Espel plans to celebrate his retirement from the Charitable Pharmacy this spring by continuing to serve as a volunteer.

New board members for Crayons to Computers

Crayons to Computers is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Trustees.

Brian Borcherding

Karen Clemons

Rodney Hardin

Mischa Houston

Brian Borcherding , senior project executive, Messer Construction Co.

, senior project executive, Messer Construction Co. Karen Clemons , K-6 ELA curriculum manager, Cincinnati Public Schools

, K-6 ELA curriculum manager, Cincinnati Public Schools Rodney Hardin , financial advisor, Northwestern Mutual

, financial advisor, Northwestern Mutual Misha Houston, sales VP, RE/MAX Preferred Group

Fintech Frontier names Pay Theory CEO as advisor

Brad Hoeweler

Pay Theory, a Cincinnati-based family tech company that provides payment solutions for school districts, childcare, and families, is proud to announce that CEO Brad Hoeweler has been tapped as an advisor to Fintech Frontier, an innovation partnership of Cincinnati-based financial services corporations and fintech entrepreneurs. Led by Cintrifuse, a Cincinnati-area startup hub and incubator, Fintech Frontier aims to make the Queen City a nexus for next-gen financial technology startups and firms.

Great Parks welcomes new Park Commisioner

Great Parks of Hamilton County welcomes Caren Laverty to the Board of Park Commissioners. Laverty was appointed by Judge of Hamilton County Probate Court, the Honorable Ralph Winkler. Laverty fills one of two vacant positions on the Board.

Judge Ralph Winkler appoints new Great Parks Board Commissioner Caren Laverty.

“We are very excited to have Caren Laverty on the Board,” said Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter. “Her years of experience and commitment to our community will be pivotal in developing the vision for parks, facilities, programming and services as we implement our Comprehensive Master Plan.”

Laverty has more than 13 years in investment business focused on teaching women the fundamentals of financial investing. Formally a financial representative and account executive for Fidelity Investments, Laverty is the author of the book “A Woman’s Place is in the Market” and is the founder of her financial blog, carenlaverty.com.

“Caren is a great business leader. She’s an influencer in our community,” said Judge Ralph Winkler. “She’s involved in community activities, loves recreation and our Great Parks and brings enthusiasm to the Board.”

Laverty volunteers at St. Joseph Orphanage, working with young adults in the Independent Living program. She is a graduate of Miami University and resides in Montgomery.

The terms of former Commissioners HC Buck Niehoff (6 years) and Geraldine Warner (8 years) expired on December 31, and both elected not to serve another term. According to Great Parks, Ms. Warner and Mr. Niehoff made significant and lasting contributions to Great Parks and the citizens of Hamilton County.