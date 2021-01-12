Snapshots: recaps of recent events

Although scarce, events continue – mostly virtual. Here are two from the holiday season…

Talbert House Ambassadors: ‘Stay Home for the Holidays’

The Talbert House Ambassadors, the agency’s young professionals board, raised more than $9,000 for housing services with an annual holiday benefit in December. In lieu of an in-person event, the 7th annual Home for the Holidays fundraiser partnered with The Phoenix and Everything Bundt Cakes to provide charcuterie, champagne, cake and New Year’s Eve party supplies for an at-home celebration.

Talbert House Ambassadors Sam Rossell, Danielle Brindisi, Jay Kasting, Board Chair Lacey Luxon and Vice Chair Jamie Heidrich

The fundraiser benefits Talbert House’s efforts in providing safe and affordable housing across Southwest Ohio. Thanks to a generous gift by presenting sponsor 1st Call Disaster Services, 100% of the proceeds will support the agency’s housing services, which served more than 1,500 households last year.

Talbert House would like to thank everyone in support of this event and the Ambassador board chaired by Lacey Luxon. Other members include Jamie Heidrich, Sam Rossell, Katie Beard, Danielle Brindisi, Peggy Cook, Meredith Fossett, Kate Gormley, Rachel Hermanson, Michael Hermes, Lauren Horn, Ryan Jackson, Tre James, Kendall Kadish, Jay Kasting, Lia Reece, Colleen Reynolds, Ariana Sanders and Mark Simon.

The Talbert House Ambassadors board is a group of young professionals that support through volunteering, fundraising and advocacy in an atmosphere that promotes social connections and professional networking. If interested in joining, contact Jenna Toon, events coordinator: 513-751-7747.

Aeqai holds 13th annual fundraiser and silent auction

Aeqai, an international online visual arts journal based in Cincinnati, hosted its thirteenth annual silent art auction and benefit in November at The Annex Gallery owned by Jens G. Rosenkrantz, Jr., located in Pendleton Studio Annex in Over-the-Rhine.

Ena Nearon Menefield of Ten Talents Network

Board president Cedric Michael Cox said, “Aeqai offers a strong journal with thoughtful, in-depth reviews of exhibitions in the visual arts, both in area nonprofits and commercial spaces.”

Edited by Daniel Brown, Aeqai’s reach is international, with more than 65,000 readers and 500,000 monthly hits.

Brown said, “We are making an increasingly national footprint, with reviews from across the nation, and hope to grow both regionally and nationally with ongoing support from our readers and friends. Aeqai has been widely acclaimed for excellence in critical thinking and writing. We hope to continue to be a model of excellence in analyzing and interpreting visual culture in all its complexities.”

Regional artists showcased a wide range of media at the event: Cedric Michael Cox, Dan Newman, Brad Austin Smith, Saad Ghosn, Ellina Chetverikova, Lisa Molyneux, Jens G. Rosenkrantz, Jr., Kay Hurley, Yvonne Van Eijden, Kent Krugh, Valerie Shesko, Bukang Kim, Paula Risch Head, Kim Flora, Kim Krause, Pam Kravetz, Bonita Goldberg, Cole Carothers, Cynthia Lockhart, Denise Burge, Bruce and Nancy Neville, Mary Woodworth, Donna Talerico, David Cline, Mark Schlachter, Mary Barr Rhodes and Stacie Seuberling.

More photos below…

aeqai.com

Phillip Long and David Hausrath

Cedric Michael Cox, artist and president of the Aeqai board, with his wife Tiffany Cox

David Smith, event host

Laura A. Hobson, writer and publicist

The Last Bopper provided entertainment.