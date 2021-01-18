Zoo’s full of good news to kick off the new year

Penguin Days

Penguin Days began this week at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, featuring king penguins marching in Penguin Parades (chilly weather permitting) on upcoming Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, plus holiday Mondays.

The zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. Admission is discounted through March 12. Reservations are required and masks must be worn.

Fiona’s 4th

Fiona, the zoo’s most famous resident, will be four years old on Sunday, January 24! The celebration includes Float4Fiona, a slow-paced race where thousands of numbered apples, now available for purchase, will splash into Hippo Cove and float to the finish line!

“We can’t invite people here to witness the race, but we will stream it live on Facebook and announce the winners as the apples cross the finish line,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard.

Owner/s of the winning apple, plus three guests, will get to meet Fiona.

Fawning over the flora

Two virtual series inspire dreams of springtime gardening:

Landscaping for the Homeowner Series : five two-hour sessions beginning Feb. 3

: five two-hour sessions beginning Feb. 3 Best Plant Trials Expo: Best performing plants in zoo’s 2020 plant trialing program discussed during five-part series. Choose individual programs or the entire series.

Pricing for either series is the same:

Zoo member price: $10 per session/$45 per series.

Non-member price: $15 per session/$70 per series.

Registration

Zoo Horticulture Director Steve Foltz