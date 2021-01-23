Summerfair Cincinnati announces Emerging Artist winners

Summerfair Cincinnati, named as one of the top 50 America’s Best Art Fairs and top five in the Midwest, announced winners of its annual Emerging Artists awards.

First place : Nytaya Babbitt , studying illustration at the Art Academy of Cincinnati

: , studying illustration at the Second place : Alex Macon , a multidisciplinary art student at the University of Cincinnati

: , a multidisciplinary art student at the Third place: Matthew Nichols, a multimedia artist pursuing a bachelor of arts degree with a double concentration in drawing and sculpture at Xavier University

In addition, the winner of the Jerry Bollen Scholarship Award is Elizabeth Butler of Thomas More University, a senior majoring in theatre and art.

Jayne Utter

“This year was a true example of the amazing lineup of young artists this area produces each year,” said Jayne Utter, managing director of Summerfair. “My thanks to Terri Kern and Pat Olding who did an exceptional job of choosing our winners from the nominees.”

Summerfair Cincinnati has been supporting and promoting artists and the arts in Greater Cincinnati year-round for more than 50 years.

Artists nominated for the award, by school:

Miami University, Anna Skalicki, Emma Wiersma

Thomas More University, Elizabeth Butler, Michael Thompson

Mt. St. Joseph University, Carissa Palazzolo, Kenesha Fowler, Trevor Theuerling

Northern Kentucky University, Jake Zastrow, Kailey Maggard, Travis Sparks

University of Cincinnati DAAP, Alex Macon, David Unthank, Margaux Lim

Xavier University, Bridget Walsh, Kate Fitzgerald, Matthew Nichols

Art Academy of Cincinnati, Katerina Skadberg, Krista Sheneman, Nytaya Babbitt, Trenton Buck

See nominees’ work.

summerfair.org