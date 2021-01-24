Enchanted Winter lights up the season in Oxford

Looking for a safe, socially-distant event that encompasses a short road trip this winter?

The City of Oxford has enjoyed a city-wide initiative throughout the holiday season called Oxford Night Lights, designed to draw people out of their homes to enjoy their town this winter. While Oxford Night Lights ended Jan. 17, the winter magic is extending well into March through a celebration at the Oxford Community Arts Center known as Enchanted Winter.

Local artists have created a series of sight and sound installations all through the grounds of the OCAC: a larger-than-life mural by artist Joe Prescher, a glowing stone mosaic in the children’s garden by Dave Sheehan, an interactive sound machine by John Jude Windland and more.

Some of the artwork at Enchanted Winter has been co-created with the public. For example, the new hanging poetry exhibit (visitors can walk up and take a poem from one of the hanging bangs on the OCAC’s front porch) is made up of poetry submitted by community members. There are also huge wind chimes made by Oxford residents. New art installations are still being added.

According to spokesperson Taylor Meredith, “This kind of collaboration makes Enchanted Winter not simply an attraction for people to enjoy but for them to be proud of because of how they themselves helped contribute.”