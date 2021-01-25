Deadline set for Matinée Musicale Walker Scholarship competition

As part of its longtime mission to advance the careers of young classical instrumentalists and singers, Matinée Musicale Cincinnati holds an annual competition awarding a total of $50,000 in scholarships.

This year, the Fourth Annual Nancy F. Walker Scholarship Competition for Classical Vocal and Instrumental Students will again be virtual because of the pandemic.

Deadline for application and virtual audition is March 21.

Kasey Shao, 2020 high school scholarship recipient

Juniors and seniors in both high school and college are eligible, and from the following counties: Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren in Ohio; Dearborn in Indiana; Boone, Campbell and Kenton in Kentucky.

