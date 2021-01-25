UC Health to open liver transplant clinic at West Chester Hospital

Liver transplant patients in northern regions of the Tri-state will soon have better access and expedited care, closer to their homes.

UC Health is set to open a liver transplant evaluation clinic on the West Chester Campus on Feb. 19.

“Our patients and partner community physicians expressed a need – and we heard them,” said Shimul A. Shah, MD, UC Health surgeon and the James and Catherine Orr Endowed Chair of Liver Transplantation. He is also director of the Division of Transplantation and professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. “Opening this clinic will enable more liver transplant patients to receive world-renowned transplant care that UC Health has to offer – but within their own communities.”

The UC program offers adult heart, kidney, pancreas, liver and multi-organ transplants, including living donor kidney and living donor liver programs – all of which are ranked nationally, including 13th for liver transplant volume as of December 2020.

The new liver evaluation clinic in West Chester will also provide easier access for patients who live in the Middletown, Dayton and Troy areas.

513-584-9999 or uchealth.com/en/transplant