Culture FIX: Jan. 27-Feb 2, 2021

Inching our way back to normal … a broad and diverse bunch of items for this week’s calendar. You can thank us later.

Jan. 28, Thursday

Chris Graham and Brianna Matzke in the Emery Theater

The Response Project, “Sonic Meditations”| 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Last in a series of four films exploring music and mindfulness. Features new music by five composers in response to Pauline Oliveros’ “Sonic Meditations” (1971), a set of textual compositions encouraging communal listening as a form of activism. Project founder and artistic director Brianna Matzke, piano; Chris Graham, percussion. Filmed in the currently unoccupied, yet acoustically glorious Emery Theater.

theresponseproject.org/oliveros-project

Jan. 29, Friday

Cincinnati Art Museum, Art After Dark | 5-9 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS:

The CAM is celebrating the new year and new exhibitions – Frank Duveneck – with an “at home” version of this Friday frolic. Enjoy a cocktail tutorial from Molly Wellmann, local music from Indie Pop quartet The Ophelias, a performance from local dance group Pones celebrating artwork by Anila Quayyum Agha, and a curator-led virtual walkthrough of special exhibition Frank Duveneck: American Master.

cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Kirill Gerstein (Photo by Marco Borggreve)

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 (Limited seats remain.) and virtual. DETAILS: Louis Langrée leads a reduced CSO in a diverse program, featuring music by George Walker (“Folksongs for Orchestra,” 1992), Zoltan Kodály (“Dances of Galánta,” 1933) and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Concerto No. 2 in F Major for Piano and Orchestra (1957), with soloist Kirill Gerstein. If you can’t get a ticket, watch online. Concert repeats Saturday, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m.

cincinnatisymphony.org

Mayerson JCC, Jewish & Israeli Film Festival | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: The festival ends its first week with “When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit,” “Nine-year-old Anna is too busy with schoolwork and friends to notice Hitler’s face glaring from posters plastered all over 1933 Berlin. But when her father suddenly vanishes, and the family is secretly hurried out of Germany, Anna begins to understand life will never be the same.” The film is streamable for 48 hours. Movies continue through Feb. 18.

mayersonjcc.org

Jan. 30, Saturday

Bethany Xan Jeffrey

The Carnegie, Tiny Concert Series | 7:30 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011 and virtual. DETAILS: Local musical theater performer Bethany Xan Jeffery brings Broadway classics and contemporary hits to the intimate, spatially distanced Budig Theatre and your living room. Concert repeats Feb. 6.

thecarnegie.com

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, Welcome Bach (The Best of the Bach Boys) | 7:30 p.m. Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains (Limited seats remain) and virtual. DETAILS: J.R. Cassidy does not let a good pandemic keep him down, leading a concert of instrumental works by J.S. Bach & Sons. KSO Principal Flute Jennifer King is soloist in the Flute Concerto in A Minor by son C.P.E. Bach.

kyso.org

Carolyn Mazloomi, “Certain Restrictions Do Apply,” 2014, textile (cotton batt, printed on whole cloth, embellished with stenciling, machine quilted), 62 x 54 in.

Weston Art Gallery, Reopening | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Opening its doors for the first time in a couple of months, the Weston shares three separate exhibits, running through Feb. 27:

Johnny Coleman: And the Presence of Light: installation in the Weston’s street-level atrium honoring the historical plight of Lee Howard Dobbins, an adopted child, and eight enslaved women seeking freedom and a future in Canada in 1853.

A Piece of My Mind: Quilts by Carolyn Mazloomi: explores the visual and metaphorical links between textiles and human beings.

Heather Jones: A Sense of Place: investigates the historical and socio-political relationship between women and textiles and women’s work.

Jan. 31, Sunday

Graeme Shields and Brenda Portman

Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church – Organ Concert Series | 4 p.m. 1345 Grace Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208. (Limited seating) and virtual. DETAILS: Composer/organists Graeme Shields and Brenda Portman present a program of their own works, including several world premieres. All selections were composed within the last five years. Here’s a chance to open your ears.

hydeparkchurch.org/worship-online

Feb. 1, Monday

Know Theatre, “Serials!” | 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Thunderzoom: Episode 1 of Know’s Monday-night online theatre party. View the first fifteen minutes of five brand-new plays, and then vote for the winners in this play-versus-play struggle. Winners go on to present their next installment on Episode 2, while eliminated teams will plan, regroup, and come back in Episode 3 to rejoin the fray with brand-new concepts and scripts.

knowtheatre.com

Pianist Steve Goers and vocalist Beth Ann Wipprecht

Memorial Hall, Jazz at the MEMO | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. DETAILS: Young vocalist Beth Ann Wipprecht in New Vocal Standards of Jazz, tunes from the 2000s that have become instant jazz standards. Steve Goers, CCM professor and music director of Memorial Hall’s “Tommy” and “Ring of Fire,” accompanies.

memorialhallotr.com

Feb. 2, Tuesday

Kevin Grace

Mercantile Library, Cincinnati’s Literary Heritage | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Conversation exploring the Queen City’s rich literary heritage with Kevin Grace, head of the Archives & Rare Books Library at the University of Cincinnati and the university archivist.

mercantilelibrary.com