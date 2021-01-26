Gifts, Grants & Gratitude

Jan. 27, 2021

An occasional update as to who is garnering support and from whom within the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit community…

ArtsWave

ArtsWave has awarded its annual set of grants for arts projects of interest to LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies:

Cincinnati Men’s Chorus : Big Gay Broadway Sing-Along Virtual Concert

: Big Gay Broadway Sing-Along Virtual Concert Cincinnati Shakespeare Company : commission and development of new play by LGBTQIA+ playwright

: commission and development of new play by LGBTQIA+ playwright Revolution Dance Theatre : shOUT!, concert dance experience bringing to life the coming-of-age stories of LGBTQIA+ people

: shOUT!, concert dance experience bringing to life the coming-of-age stories of LGBTQIA+ people Wyoming Fine Arts Center: Loving Wyoming, celebrations of the LGBTQIA+ community teaching students power of acceptance, love, and courage through the lens of queer creatives

Beech Acres Parenting Center

Parent Connext™, a Beech Acres program connecting parents with individualized support through interaction with a pediatrician, has received a $150,000 grant from the L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation, tripling its funding for this program because of the pandemic. Parent Connext™ places Beech Acres parenting specialists with eight TriHealth Pediatrics locations through a grant from bi3, from Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties, and at Pediatric Associates of Northern Kentucky. More than 20,000 families have been screened through the program.

Cincinnati Animal CARE

Cincinnati Animal CARE announces that it has been awarded the Pets for Life Mentorship Grant and chosen as Pets for Life Mentorship Partner to provide community outreach and pet owner support in Cincinnati. The program is sponsored by the Humane Society of the United States. Cincinnati Animal CARE provides animal control and sheltering services for Hamilton County residents, in addition to reuniting lost companion pets, aiming to reduce the stray population, offering opportunities for unwanted animals to be adopted or rescued, and providing the public with information and programs about pet ownership.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky

Wilderness Road

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road received nearly $50,000 in grant funding from Toyota, Lexmark, LGE-KU, Berea College Appalachian Fund, and United Way of the Bluegrass to provide STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) programs to 250 kindergarten through 12th-grade girls in Kentucky. Girl Scouts has developed a strong network of community partners, including Morehead State University, Craft Academy, Nerd Squad, Challenger Learning Center, Kentucky Science Center, Microsoft, Toyota, Lexmark, Berea College Appalachian Fund, UK Healthcare, LG&E and KU Utilities, Kentucky American Water and Dow Chemical.

David C. Herriman Fund of

Greater Cincinnati Foundation

David C. Herriman

The David C. Herriman Fund of Greater Cincinnati Foundation has granted its third annual arts funding awards, totaling $226,000:

Cincinnati Opera , for the world premier of “Castor and Patience,” part of the 2021 summer season

, for the world premier of “Castor and Patience,” part of the 2021 summer season Q-Kidz Dance Team , grant for at-risk girls in Cincinnati’s West End to write, produce and publicly perform a new work, “Love Revolution: Stop the Violence,” in the summer of 2021

, grant for at-risk girls in Cincinnati’s West End to write, produce and publicly perform a new work, “Love Revolution: Stop the Violence,” in the summer of 2021 ish Festival, for premiere of the new Jewish musical, “Rising in Love,” in 2021

Herriman, a longtime business developer, arts leader, philanthropist and gay rights activist, passed away in 2017.

Main Street Ventures

Michael Moore, president/CEO of Black Achievers

Main Street Ventures recently granted $50,000 to entrepreneur advocate Black Achievers. This Ecosystem Building Grant Award will help with business plan development, marketing assistance, advisory board creation, strategic partnerships and pre-accelerator assistance. Black Achievers has more than 540 small business owners as part of its network. Ultimately, Black Achievers will act as a pipeline for black-owned businesses to participate in accelerators such as Flywheel Social Enterprise Hub, Ocean Accelerator, Hillman Accelerator, Mortar, etc.

Anthony Muñoz Foundation

Anthony Muñoz

Between Nov. 27 and Dec. 24, customers of Gilligan Company-owned businesses – including Dunkin’, Popeye’s Louisiana Chicken, Subway, GoCo Gas and convenience stations in Greater Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus – collected $90,000 for the Anthony Muñoz Foundation.

OneSource Center for

Nonprofit Excellence

OneSource announces the following recent grant awards totaling $97,000:

$50,000 from P&G Fund of The Greater Cincinnati Foundation and $12,500 from Ed and Joann Hubert Family Foundation , both to support 2021 consulting projects

and $12,500 from , both to support 2021 consulting projects $25,000 from Hamilton County CARES Act funding for Common Good Vouchers program

funding for Common Good Vouchers program $7,500 from Gannett Foundation for Community Thrives local operating grant

for Community Thrives local operating grant $2,000 from Scripps Howard Foundation for communications intern

People Working Cooperatively

People Working Cooperatively has recently received $275,000 in grant funding:

$125,000 from CenterPoint Energy Foundation to support home repairs and modifications in the Dayton region

to support home repairs and modifications in the Dayton region $50,000 from Truist Foundation for PWC technology upgrades

for PWC technology upgrades $30,000 from Sutphin Family Foundation for home repairs and modifications in Greater Cincinnati

for home repairs and modifications in Greater Cincinnati $30,000 from Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky for home repairs and modifications in Northern Kentucky;

for home repairs and modifications in Northern Kentucky; $20,000 from L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation to support PWC’s childhood asthma partnership program with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

to support PWC’s childhood asthma partnership program with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital $20,000 from Butler Foundation for home repairs and modifications in Northern Kentucky.

ProBono Partnership of Ohio

Pro Bono Partnership Executive Director Erin Childs

Pro Bono Partnership of Ohio announces it has been awarded a grant of $30,000 by the Ohio State Bar Foundation. Powered by attorney volunteers, PBPO provides free business legal services and education to nonprofits. This generous grant will allow PBPO to expand its business legal education services statewide. Also, PBPO recently has been awarded a generous grant of $25,000 by the L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation to support its work in Cincinnati and Dayton.

Talbert House

The L&L Nippert Charitable Foundation has awarded Talbert House a $125,000 grant to support the construction of a new 4,700-square-foot facility in Mt. Orab. The outpatient center will increase access to mental health and addiction services and primary care across Brown County. The new center will offer professional integrated healthcare services by providing access to both behavioral health treatment and primary care in one convenient location.

University of Cincinnati DAAP

The University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art, and Planning is partnering with Procter & Gamble’s beauty division to increase diversity and inclusion in the design industry. P&G Beauty has created three funds to support opportunities for underrepresented minority students to study design at DAAP’s Myron E. Ullman, Jr. School of Design.

This contribution is a result of P&G’s strong belief that diversity drives innovation, creating more holistic solutions to serve all consumers and communities better.

Cincinnati Museum Center

Cincinnati Museum Center announced today a $1 million gift to its Youth Programs courtesy of the Stillson Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee. The grant will help fund the youth development program focused on museum content delivery, college prep, career readiness and volunteerism. Students ages 13-18 participate in the program from across Greater Cincinnati; 49 different high schools and nine home school students were represented in the 2019-2020 class. The 2020-2021 Youth Programs class represents 35 local schools and celebrates the diversity of the community – 75% are students of color.