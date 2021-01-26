Securing the Future goes digital for 2021, books new speaker

The Securing the Future Conference is dedicated to building the strategic, leadership and resource development skills of the board, staff and donors of Greater Cincinnati nonprofits. Brought to you by Leadership Council for Nonprofits, this online educational conference is designed to address the needs and concerns of board members and senior leadership.

This year, the half-day conference, scheduled for the morning of March 4, has moved online and will feature keynote speaker Vanessa Mason, research director at the Institute for the Future, as well as 12 virtual breakout sessions led by local speakers for a deeper dive into the keynote topic.

Thursday, March 4

8 a.m.-noon

Virtual

8:00 a.m. Networking & Logistics

8:30 a.m. Welcome & Leadership Legacy Awards

8:45 a.m. Keynote Address by Vanessa Mason

9:45 a.m. Break

10:00 a.m. Breakout Sessions

11:00 a.m. Breakout Sessions

12:00 p.m. Networking, Virtual Lunch

12:30 p.m. Adjourn

$50 Leadership Council members*, $75 non-members

10% Discount for groups of 3 or more. (Promo Code: GROUP3PLUS)

*PLEASE NOTE: The “Member Rate” is for Leadership Council for Nonprofits Member Organizations and their staff. If you are not sure whether your organization is a current member, email to check.

Keynote: The Future of Belonging in the Age of Omni-Crisis: Pathways for Transformation

The Institute for the Future is a 52-year-old nonprofit that helps individuals, organizations and communities think systematically about the future. Vanessa Mason’s futures research explores how we can redesign and reimagine health and well-being across business, social, and civic spheres.



Her newsletter, Future of Belonging, explores how we can redesign tools and remodel approaches to fulfill the basic human need for belonging.

Vanessa Mason

Mason has written for and been quoted in several media outlets including NPR and Fast Company. She has been recognized as a 2018 Aspen Ideas Festival Spotlight Health Scholar, 40 Under 40 Tech Diversity Silicon Valley, 2016 New Leaders Council San Francisco Fellow, 200 Black Women in Tech to Follow on Twitter and as a 2016 TEDMED Research Scholar. She earned her BA in psychology from Yale University and her MPH in global health from Columbia University.