Cincinnati Zoo to launch winter Home Safari series

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is reprising the Home Safari series created last spring to bring the zoo to people at home.

The winter Home Safari series, which starts Monday and runs through the end of February, will feature behind-the-scenes visits, animals enjoying enrichment, and some surprise announcements, including a pregnancy reveal.

“Millions of people all over the world enjoyed our 2020 virtual Home Safari series, so we thought it would be great to offer them again so they could see what their favorite animals are up to and meet some new ones,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard.

Home Safaris will be delivered live on weekdays at 1 p.m. via Facebook. Week one will include an introduction to the zoo’s new ostrich, Myrtle, and an update on Hudo the Komodo dragon to see how he’s doing after his double cataract surgery.

All Home Safaris, past and future, can be found on the Zoo’s YouTube channel.