Cincy Nice & the CAC: passing the culture together with Soul Plates

Cincy Nice has partnered with the Contemporary Arts Center to create Soul Plates, an artist exhibition and virtual dinner series taking place every Wednesday in February. Each shared meal will feature a dinner host from a different culture who will share a prepared dish and beverage inspired by their cherished soul food memories paired with a playlist, and shared storytelling around their culture.

Destinee Thomas, co-founder of Cincy Nice said, “Soul Plates is inspired by what the pandemic has us longing for . . . There’s so much respect and love exchanged through sharing our culture, and food is at the core of so many of our cultural identities. We hope Soul Plates creates a space, even in our current virtual world, that brings our community closer together. ”

Cincy Nice is a collective of individuals looking for ways to have fun, together. According to its website: “We believe in creativity; and prefer collaboration over competition. We believe there’s power in the culture and joy in community.”

Dinner hosts:

Cincy Nice also invites dinner guests to experience Soul Plates through a curated exhibition of local artists at the Annex Gallery at the Pendleton Art Center. Artists include: Jacob Boehne, Josie Roebuck, Joya Logue, TC Thomason, Prince Lang, Antonio Wooten, Andrea Sabugo, Prosper Jones.

Soul Plates is supported by ArtsWave, Kroger, the African American Chamber of Commerce, and the Cincinnati Development Fund.