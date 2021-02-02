Culture FIX: Feb. 3-9, 2021

It’s Super Bowl Week. Depending on your level of excitement about that, you can choose events to get you primed or to take you away… You decide.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Behringer-Crawford Museum, NKY History Hour | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “Vent Haven Museum: A Northern Kentucky Treasure,” the only museum in the world solely dedicated to the art of ventriloquism. Founded in 1973 by William Shakespeare Berger, who spent more than 40 years collecting ventriloquism memorabilia: puppets, scripts, playbills, recordings and more. The museum houses nearly 1,000 ventriloquists’ dummies used by entertainers over the past two centuries. Presenters are Annie Roberts, director, and Lisa Sweasy, director and curator of the museum.

Thursday, Feb. 4

Pablo Sáinz-Villegas

Cincinnati Symphony| 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Assistant Conductor François López-Ferrer leads guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas and CSO players in one of the most popular guitar concertos and a sunny symphony by Bizet to brighten up your week. The opening work, written in 2014 for the Kronos Quartet, is based on a Middle Eastern dance form performed at joyous occasions. Repeats Saturday.

KAREEM ROUSTOM: “Dabke”

RODRIGO: Concierto de Aranjuez for Guitar and Orchestra

BIZET: Symphony No. 1 in C Major

Holocaust & Humanity Center, “Dimensions in Testimony”| 4-6 p.m. Cincinnati Museum Center, Union Terminal and virtual. 513-487-3055. DETAILS: Ribbon-cutting ceremony for new, in-person exhibit utilizing artificial-intelligence technology to facilitate “virtual conversations” with Holocaust survivors – ask two-dimensional displays of Holocaust survivors questions, and receive responses in real time.

Friday, Feb. 5

“Magnificently Willful” by Josie Love Roebuck

Contemporary Arts Center, “Emerge” | 44 E. 6th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-345-8400. DETAILS: The CAC reopens with a showcase of emerging artists – work of recent grads of the University of Cincinnati and Miami University MFA programs. The curatorial team has organized the gallery space to showcase fourteen local MFA artists – in work ranging from painting to video installations to explorations of textiles in sculpture. Reservations are required. Runs through Feb. 13.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Amy Foltz: “Heron Swan Song”

Caza Sikes, “Pressing On” | 11 a.m.-7 p.m. 3078 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45209. 513-290-3127. DETAILS: Works by members of Tiger Lily Press: framed etchings, screen prints, woodblocks, collagraphs, lithographs, monoprints, letterpress, linocuts, as well as three-dimensional explorations and artist books. Runs through Feb. 28.

Mayerson JCC, Jewish & Israeli Film Festival | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “Asia,” Israel’s 2021 Academy Awards entry for Best International Feature. Also, on Sunday, Feb. 8, 7 p.m. “They Ain’t Ready for Me” Each movie is available for streaming during a 48-hour window. Festival continues through Feb. 18.

Sunday, Feb. 7

Stephan Casurella

Christ Church Cathedral, Choral Evensong| 5 p.m. 318 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or virtual. 513-621-1817. The pandemic has not slowed down the Christ Church music program much at all. Stephan Casurella directs the Cathedral Choir in works by George Dyson (Magnificat and Nunc dimittis in F) and Roland E. Martin (“The Altar”). Check website regarding “live” status.

Monday, Feb. 8

Memorial Hall’s Anderson Theater

Memorial Hall | 7 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Socially distanced live jazz The Great American Songbook – in the 556-seat Anderson Theater from the excellent Ron Jones Trio: Jones on alto saxophone, Rob Allgeyer on piano and Sonny Stephens on bass.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Christ Church Cathedral, Music Live with Lunch| 12:10 p.m. 318 E. 4th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or virtual. 513-621-1817. DETAILS: More music from Christ Church. Brighten up your Tuesday with a performance of the fabulous Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet performed by Richard York and the Lieto String Quartet. Again, check website as to whether the performance is live or virtual.

